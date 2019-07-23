Boris Johnson wins leadership race to become UK’s new PM

LONDON: Boris Johnson was elected as the Conservative Party leader and Britain’s new Prime Minister, his party announced on Tuesday.

Johnson, the former foreign secretary, secured 92,153 votes against 46,656 of his rival Jeremy Hunt in the battle for 10 Downing Street, which was triggered last month when a Brexit-battered Theresa May announced her resignation amid a mounting rebellion from within the party.

The 55-year-old Brexit hardliner was the frontrunner in the race ever since a group of Tory MPs put their hat in the ring for the first phase of the leadership election within the Conservative parliamentary party. PTI

