Boston Indians Celebrate India Day with Enthusiasm

BOSTON: Indo-American Community organized an exciting program to celebrate the 74th Independence Day of Indian with Congressman Joe Kennedy on August 15, 2020 at Trapelo Park in Waltham.

Unlike other years, the celebration of this event amid the global Coronavirus pandemic held as a very low-key affair in terms of participation of people. Organizers surely followed all the safety and social distance norms issued by the government. More than 60 people attended the program

The program started with an update for maintaining social distancing, using hand sanitizer, and wearing mask unless eating or speaking followed by a â€˜meet and greetâ€™ hour along with sumptuous snacks and tea. Pandit BairavasundaraSivachaiar from Bellingham chanted Vedic Mantras.

Subu Kota, president of the Boston Group, a computer consulting firm is Boston presented his opening remarks by saying this is a special day which is filled with patriotic fervor and to show our love and support for the nation. He also said that in order to have improved US immigration policies, we need to support Joe Kennedy to win as a candidate of US Senate primary.

Ms. RanjaniSaigal welcomed him by offering him a flower bouquet. Ms. Jyoti Singh and Shova Sharma introduced Kennedy to the audience. Kennedy said he would understand challenges and issues faced by the South Asian community and support their voice in the US Senate. He answered all the questions of the audience.Ms. Sruthelaya and Ms. Pooja Tewari presented beautiful Indian classical dances, Bharatanatyam and Kathak respectively and entertained the audiences. Ms. Jyoti Singh, Ms. Shova Sharma and Mukta Munjal moderated the program very methodically and precisely.

Abhishek Singh thanked Joe Kennedy for coming to the event and appreciated the efforts of all the volunteers for arranging the stage and arranging rides to the students.

