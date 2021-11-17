India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Boston UIANE Celebrate Diwali with Colorful Lightings

Boston UIANE Celebrate Diwali with Colorful Lightings
November 17
10:40 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends
Boston City Hall with Diwali lights

Boston City Hall with Diwali lights

GEETHA Patil

BOSTON: The United India Association of New England Inc. (UIANE) started its celebrations of Diwali, the festival of lights by lighting the Boston City Hall with saffron/orange lights on Nov 3 and 4. In addition, blue lights on Longfellow &Zakim Bridge in Boston and Burns Bridge in Worcester and little earthen oil lamps at their houses to mark the victory of light over darkness.

It also organized Rangoli contest and gift raffle for the participants. A virtual program, ‘UIANE 2021-Diwali Finale’, an evening filled with music and dance programs from New England choreographers and performers, was planned for Sunday, November 14, 2021. Audience in hundreds attended and enjoyed the program.

“I am so glad that we could continue our efforts through virtual programming from the very start of this COVID-19 era. We worked with many organizations to help the New England community to combat this pandemic via COVID-19 relief fund efforts, vaccine awareness and educational programs that help them to keep physically and mentally strong,” said UIANE President Aditi Soni.

The program started with a video of Aarati of Ma Durga video graphed at Shivalaya Temple of Greater Boston. Aditi Soni wished a happy and prosperous Diwali to everyone. Boston former Mayer Kim Janey extend her warmest Diwali greetings to all those celebrating Diwali, the festival of lights, in Boston and around the world and wished, “…may your lives be filled with light, health, prosperity and peace!”

B GAnesh Vandama

Ganesh Vandana

A delightful cultural program followed with Wakhra Swag dance choreographed by Vasudha Kudrimoti followed by Lajwadi odni dance designed by Jasmine Shah. Young students of Mona’s Dance Academy presented beautiful and elegant Ganesh Vandana and Guru Vandana dances in Kathak forma graceful classical dance stemmed from Natya Vedam – the creation of Lord Brahma. Over the years, new performers have given the ancient dance forms a new charter by changing their tonality, texture, and narrative, but always staying true to the grammar used in these classical dances.

Later, Bollywood and Semi-classical dances were presented to entertain the audiences. They included – Swasti and Bhargavadesigned Naach-Kamaria Odhani dance and presented by young women; Samriti Bhambi choreographed Little Bollywood Superstars dance; GeetikaBajpai’s BollyDanceGroup presented a contemporary dance. Nikita’s Bollywood Dance Academy divas displayed a present-day dance; Devika’s modern-day creations were presented by DFD Juniors and DFD Seniors; NikitaRao’s BDA Jrs. exhibited a dance; Jasmine Shah choreographed Limbadi dance; VasudhaKudrimoti designed RaatanLambiyan dance.

Former Mayor of Boston Kim Janey at the Gala Event

Former Mayor of Boston Kim Janey at the Gala Event

Aditi proposed thanks to all the sponsors namely, McDonalds, Coldwell Banker Realty, New York Life, ExpRealty, Compass Realty for their support celebration. She acknowledged  Boston Mayor’s message and Diwali greetings. She also thanked the City of Boston and Worcester officials for decorating the City Hall and the bridges . She GAVE thanks to all the choreographers, performers and the audiences for their active participation and making the event a great success.

UIANE – a cultural, social and charitable organization was founded in 1984 with the core mission to preserve, strengthen, promote and nurture the values of our Indian heritage by planning, developing and executing programs to bring our community together and enriching our lives with great traditions. It usually holds cultural activities, seminars, and summer family picnic, New Year’s celebration, Holi, Diwali and many more festivals. Due to COVID-19 pandemic guidelines, UIANE is staging most of its programs virtually as almost 50% of the performers are under 12 years of age and are not vaccinated yet.

Comments

comments

Tags
American4HindusBoston City HallBoston UIANECommunityDiasporaFIAHinduAmericanFoundationHinduAmericansIACAIndianAmericansIndianCommunityIndianCommunityMembersIndianOriginNRI
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

E-paper Latest Edition – November 19th, 2021

Digital Edition

E-paper Latest Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription in USA

ADVERTISEMENT – NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
©1994 - 2021 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.