India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Bravery of Indian soldiers reflects their commitment: Shah

Bravery of Indian soldiers reflects their commitment: Shah
June 18
10:44 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday expressed grief over the killing of 20 Indian soldiers in the India-China stand-off in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley, saying “their bravery reflects India’s commitment towards her land”.

“The pain of losing our brave soldiers while protecting our motherland at Ladakh’s Galwan cannot be put in words. Nation salutes our immortal heroes who sacrificed their lives to keep Indian territory safe and secure. Their bravery reflects India’s commitment towards her land,” Amit Shah tweeted.

“I bow to the families, who have blessed Indian Army with such great heroes. India will always remain indebted for their supreme sacrifice. Entire nation and the Modi government stand firmly with their families in this hour of grief. Praying for the speedy recovery of those injured,” Shah further said.

Around 120 Indian soldiers, almost an entire company, was trapped and encircled by the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) and followed by savage and deceptive attacks, many to a point of mutilation, on Monday night at the patrolling point number 14 on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh.

The Indian Army on Tuesday said 20 of its men, including officers, were killed in an unprecedented violent clash with PLA troopers in the Galwan Valley on Monday night. The force also said the death toll would increase, as many soldiers were grievously injured.

In a statement, the Indian Army stated that 17 Indian troops who were critically injured in the line of duty at the stand-off location and exposed to sub-zero temperatures in the high altitude terrain have succumbed to their injuries, taking the total that were killed in action to 20.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Should democratic nations counter Chinaâ€™s irresponsible behavior on COVD-19?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – DAFABET ESPORTS

    Dafabet Gaming Portal

    ADVERTISEMENT – NRIA NET

    www.nria.net

    ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON

    Dr Horton Skyline Ridge

    ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACKPOTS

    casino

    ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

    betting India

    ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON


    Dr Horton residences at anson

    ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

    Star Tours

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    Follow us On Twitter

    RT @ANI: It is clarified that there are no Indian troops missing in action: Indian Army Sources https://t.co/evYNYXOJMt
    h J R

    - June 18, 2020, 10:59 am

    RT @the_hindu: The #UnitedNations estimates that more than a million #Muslims have been detained in camps in the Xinjiang region https://t.â€¦
    h J R

    - June 18, 2020, 10:07 am

    Black lives don't matter in ... - https://t.co/QTJGo7IOTo Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/1nYZYyWq3z
    h J R

    - June 18, 2020, 6:00 am

    Some 860,000 immigrants may be illegally living in UK: Report - https://t.co/Syw4aaSCVn Get your news featured useâ€¦ https://t.co/ib4dFze3wF
    h J R

    - June 18, 2020, 5:57 am

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.