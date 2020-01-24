Something went wrong with the connection!

Brazilian Prez arrives on 4-day India visit

Brazilian Prez arrives on 4-day India visit
January 24
16:35 2020
NEW DELHI: Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro arrived here Friday on a four-day visit with an aim to further expand the already close strategic partnership with India. Bolsonaro will be the chief guest at India’s 71st Republic Day Parade on January 26, besides holding talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind.

Secretary (East) in the External Affairs Ministry Vijay Thakur Singh said the focus of the Brazilian president’s visit will be to re-energise the ties in a number of key sectors. “The visit of President Bolsonaro is an extremely important visit. It will be an opportunity to re-energise our strategic partnership and take it forward in a focused manner,” she had said at a press conference on Thursday.

Bolsonaro is accompanied by eight ministers, four members of the Brazilian Parliament, senior officials and a large business delegation.

It will be the third time that a Brazilian President will be the chief guest at the Republic Day. PTI

