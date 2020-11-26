India Post News Paper

Brazil's fashion brand urgedto withdraw Ganesh shorts  

November 26
12:56 2020
Madhu Patel

CHICAGO: Indian Americans across the country have urged Franca (São Paulo, Brazil) headquartered clothing company Jon Cotre for immediate withdrawal of shorts carrying image of LordGanesh dubbing it highly disgusting. 

The pitching for withdrawal is led by Rajan Zed, President of Universal Society of Hinduism, saying that Lord Ganesh is highly revered in Hinduism meant to be worshipped in temples or home shrines and not to adorn one’s thighs, hips, groin, buttocks, genitals and pelvis.

Any Inappropriate usage of Hindu deities or concepts or symbols or icons for commercial or other purpose, hurt the devotees, the Indian American contend. 

Clothing companies should not be in the business of religious appropriation, sacrilege, and ridiculing entire communities. It was deeply trivializing of immensely venerated Hindu deity Lord Ganesh to be displayed on shorts, Rajan Zed emphasized. 

Hinduism is the oldest and third largest religion of the world with about 1.2 billion adherents and rich philosophical thoughts In Hinduism, Lord Ganesh is worshipped as god of wisdom and remover of obstacles and is invoked before the beginning of any major undertaking. 

Each of the objectionable six Ganesh shorts for men and women, carrying images of Lord Ganesh, were priced at R$ 69,99 and described as “Ideal for Beach or Pool”. Launched in 2011, Jon Cotre deals in men, women and children’s fashions. 

     Breaking News
      
