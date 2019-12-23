Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Breast surgeon Raghu Ram takes over as ASI president

Breast surgeon Raghu Ram takes over as ASI president
December 23
10:57 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

HYDERABAD: Leading breast surgeon Dr. P. Raghu Ram has taken over as the 82nd President of the Association of Surgeons of India (ASI). Padma Shri Dr. Raghu Ram and National Awardee Dr. B.C. Roy, achieved the distinction of being one of the youngest surgeons in the country to become the president of the body.

He was formally installed as ASI president during ASICON 2019, the Association’s 79th annual Congress which concluded on Saturday in Bhubaneshwar. ASI is Asia Pacific’s largest and world’s second largest surgical organisation that represents practicing surgeons and surgical trainees across India. Over 7,000 surgeons from all over India and abroad participated in ASICON, according to a statement here on Sunday.

Dr Raghu Ram thanked ASI members for elected him with the biggest ever victory margin in the 82 years history of the Association. He promised to ensure creative leadership and accountable governance. “My Top priority would be to focus upon providing education and training courses for surgical trainees in an endeavour to make them better surgeons with a humane touch. In this regard, for the first time in ASI’s history, several courses would be rolled out across the country in collaboration with world renowned Surgical Organisations,” he said.

Ram, a MS (General Surgery), with 25 years of experience, is the only surgeon in the world to have obtained FRCS from all the five prestigious Royal Colleges in the British Isles (London, Edinburgh, Glasgow & Ireland) in addition to Honorary FRCS from Royal College of Surgeons of Thailand and Fellowship of American College of Surgeons.

Having spent 10 years in the United Kingdom, he took the bold decision to relocate to India in 2007 at the peak of his professional career leaving behind lucrative opportunities in the British Isles. He conceived, designed and established KIMS-Ushalakshmi Centre for Breast Diseases, which is South Asia’s first dedicated breast health centre in Hyderabad in 2007. IANS

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Does the Indian Govt needs good Economic Advisors?

  • Yes (100%, 85 Votes)
  • No (0%, 0 Votes)

Total Voters: 85

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

Breast surgeon Raghu Ram takes over as #ASI president - https://t.co/mjSm9du8td Get your news featured use… https://t.co/r3FHm4om8z
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- December 23, 2019, 5:27 am

Don't feel safe in campus anymore, says Jamia student who lost partial vision in police action -… https://t.co/G0YXl0gVy8
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- December 23, 2019, 5:22 am

Eyes on #Bumrah's selection as teams for SL T20s, #Australia ODIs to be picked on Monday - https://t.co/XWmAWVLFichttps://t.co/9lUDnwgJZv
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- December 23, 2019, 5:18 am

#FATF asks 150 questions to Pak, seeks answers against madrassas linked to banned ... - https://t.co/FUA9Jbv2tk Ge… https://t.co/fzmuf1n44v
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- December 23, 2019, 5:16 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.