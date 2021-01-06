India Post News Paper

Bringing smile on the faces of Corona Warriors

January 06
15:46 2021
COVID warriorsIndia Post News Service

NEW YORK: During these difficult times of COVID-19, many virtual events with popular and entertaining celebrities were organized by AAPI- American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin. Bharat Goradia, President, V International Inc., coordinated these events as a token of appreciation and a kind gesture of paying respect to the doctors of AAPI for their selfless services and kind contribution to the community by risking their lives and working day and night for others. There is no bigger gift than the gift of Life. These events have put a smile on the faces of Corona Warriors.

For more information contact Mr. Bharat Goradia at + 1 (917) 355 4247 or [email protected]

 

