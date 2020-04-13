Britain evacuates 271 nationals from Punjab

CHANDIGARH: The British government on Monday arranged a special chartered flight from Punjab to evacuate its 271 nationals left stranded due to the national lockdown in the wake of coronavirus scare.

The British Airways flight chartered by the British High Commission took off from the Amritsar international airport, Special Chief Secretary K.B.S. Sidhu, who is in charge to monitor statewide coronavirus cases, said.

He said similar flights are scheduled for April 17 and 19. IANS

