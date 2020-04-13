Something went wrong with the connection!

Britain evacuates 271 nationals from Punjab

April 13
18:11 2020
CHANDIGARH: The British government on Monday arranged a special chartered flight from Punjab to evacuate its 271 nationals left stranded due to the national lockdown in the wake of coronavirus scare.

The British Airways flight chartered by the British High Commission took off from the Amritsar international airport, Special Chief Secretary K.B.S. Sidhu, who is in charge to monitor statewide coronavirus cases, said.

He said similar flights are scheduled for April 17 and 19. IANS

Britain evacuates 271 nationals from #Punjab
@Indiapost_News

India's total number of #Coronavirus positive cases rise to 9352 (including 8048 active cases, 980 cured/discharged/migrated and 3…
@Indiapost_News

PM Modi to address nation on Tuesday
@Indiapost_News

African countries accuse China of racial discrimination
@Indiapost_News

