India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Britain facing public health emergency: Health officials

Britain facing public health emergency: Health officials
August 19
13:45 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

LONDON: Senior officials in UK’s National Health Service (NHS) on Friday made an “unprecedented” appeal to the government to take action on rising energy prices as the country faces a “public health emergency”. The NHS Confederation sent a letter to ministers, warning that surging costs mean people will have to choose between skipping meals to heat their homes or living in cold and damp conditions this winter, reports dpa news agency.

Health leaders said they are concerned that widespread fuel poverty will increase the high number of annual deaths associated with cold homes, estimated at 10,000, and add pressure to an already overwhelmed health service. NHS Confederation chief executive Matthew Taylor said: “The country is facing a humanitarian crisis. Many people could face the awful choice between skipping meals to heat their homes and having to live in in cold, damp and very unpleasant conditions.

“This in turn could lead to outbreaks of illness and sickness around the country and widen health inequalities, worsen children’s life chances, and leave an indelible scar on local communities.” Taylors said these outbreaks of illness will strike “just as the NHS is likely to experience the most difficult winter on record”.

“NHS leaders have made this unprecedented intervention as they know that fuel poverty will inevitably lead to significant extra demand on what are already very fragile services,” he added. “Health leaders are clear that, unless urgent action is taken by the government, this will cause a public health emergency.”

It comes as energy regulator Ofgem is set to raise the cap on energy prices from October, leading household bills to soar. The government has faced calls to freeze bills or provide more support to households, but Ministers have said no action will be taken until a new Prime Minister is in place on September 5.

 

Comments

comments

Tags
BJPBoris JohnsonBritainBritish IndiansHeatwave BritainIndiaIndia Britain RelationsIndians in UK"Indo UK RelationsNarendra ModiPiyush GoyalUKUK PMUK's National Health Service (United Kingdomworld
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Refresh yourself every morning with India Post news coverage, videos & photos in India Post News Paper. Check out the news stories from India and the World.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – August 19th, 2022

Digital Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Rangbaaz

ADVERTISEMENT – GYFTING

GYFTING

ADVERTISEMENT – CALTRANS

Caltrans Near Me

ADVERTISEMENT – SKY RIVER CASINOS

SkyRiver Casinos Now Open

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

Shea Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – BLUE MOUNTAIN COMMUNITIES

Blue Mountain Communities 2022

ADVERTISEMENT – 22BET

22Bet Sports

POPULAR CATEGORIES

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.