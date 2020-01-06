Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Britain will not lament death of Soleimani: PM Johnson

Britain will not lament death of Soleimani: PM Johnson
January 06
11:06 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

LONDON: Britain will not lament the death of Iranian general Qasem Soleimani, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Sunday, though he warned that reprisals would lead to greater violence. The United States killed top military leader Soleimani outside Baghdad airport in a drone strike on Friday.

In his first intervention on the escalation of tensions in the Middle East, Johnson said he had spoken Sunday with US President Donald Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

He said he would speak to other leaders in the coming days.

“General Qasem Soleimani posed a threat to all our interests and was responsible for a pattern of disruptive, destabilising behaviour in the region,” Johnson said in a statement. “Given the leading role he has played in actions that have led to the deaths of thousands of innocent civilians and Western personnel, we will not lament his death.

“It is clear however that all calls for retaliation or reprisals will simply lead to more violence in the region and they are in no one’s interest.” Johnson said that following ministerial meetings and further international calls, MPs would be updated on the situation on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, London has urged Baghdad to allow international coalition soldiers to stay in Iraq, where the parliament on Sunday pressed the government to oust foreign troops. The cabinet would have to approve any such decision.

British troops are part of an international coalition of forces stationed in Iraq — invited by the government in Baghdad in 2014 — to help fight against the Islamic State (IS) jihadist group. A British government spokesman said: “The coalition is in Iraq to help protect Iraqis and others from the threat from Daesh (IS), at the request of the Iraqi government.

“We urge the Iraqi government to ensure the coalition is able to continue our vital work countering this shared threat.” Some 5,200 US soldiers are stationed across Iraqi bases to support local troops preventing an IS resurgence. AFP

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Can India-US relationship thwart China in the Indo-Pacific?

  • Yes (64%, 28 Votes)
  • No (36%, 16 Votes)

Total Voters: 44

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

#Britain will not lament death of #Soleimani: PM Johnson - https://t.co/sBKiKtV207 Get your news featured use… https://t.co/Fy1zrouzPF
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 6, 2020, 5:36 am

#Pakistan will not allow its soil to be used for any regional ... - https://t.co/Og20SiFzxg Get your news featured… https://t.co/gOdXqlSoiY
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 6, 2020, 5:34 am

#Guwahati T20I called off due to wet patches on pitch - https://t.co/jgrRbRNk2D Get your news featured use… https://t.co/zOd9ogbnqo
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 6, 2020, 5:31 am

70s fashion to make a comeback in 2020: Experts - https://t.co/3GNtXiSxfk Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 6, 2020, 5:28 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.