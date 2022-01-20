India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

British Sikh Association lauds BJP govt for welfare measures

British Sikh Association lauds BJP govt for welfare measures
January 20
11:50 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: The British Sikh Association said on Wednesday that the BJP-led government at the Centre has done more than most governments for the welfare of Sikhs.

“BJP Govt is not responsible for the massacre of innocent Sikhs. BJP Govt had done more than most for the Sikhs, Kartarpur Corridor, Baal Veer Diwas, repeal of the farm bills. Sikhs can be against a Govt but not against India the Motherland of the Sikhs and their Gurus,” the British Sikh Association said in a tweet.

Amid heightened activities by Khalistanis, the UK Sikh community has started to push back against anti-India forces.

At the heart of this push back is Southall in London, which remains among the largest hubs of the Sikh community in the UK and has a distinction of hosting UK’s largest and most prominent gurdwaras.

BJPEarlier, in an unprecedented move, the community leaders gathered at Gurdwara Shri Guru Singh Sabha, Park Avenue, and challenged the prevailing anti-India narrative propagated by Khalistanis and their backers.

They passed a resolution thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his current government for doing so much for the Sikh community and helping to bridge the misunderstandings. They especially thanked the PM for announcing December 26 as Bir Bal Divas and declaring it as a public holiday.

In a congregation, community leaders and gurdwara committee office-bearers challenged those who are pushing factually incorrect t narrative about India and its current govt under Narendra Modi. They also challenged them to disprove their views, which have no political agenda or motive.

The local community in the UK considers this as a bold step from within the community, which had so far kept silent and chose to not to confront a handful of Khalistanis propagating anti-India narrative without any consequences from the local agencies.

The community, which is broadly fed up with Khalistani lies, has been fearful of bullying by Khalistanis and was desisting from speaking up openly against them.

Comments

comments

Tags
BJP PunjabBritish Sikh AssociationCapt. Amrinder SinghChanniDelhi CMFree ElecrticityKejriwal In PunjabNarendra ModiPunjab assembly electionsPunjab ElectionsPunjab Elections 2022Punjab PostSikh community
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – January 21st, 2022

Digital Edition

E-paper Latest Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription in USA

ADVERTISEMENT – NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

She Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2021 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.