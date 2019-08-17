Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Brother of top Taliban leader among 5 killed in IED attack on Pak mosque

Brother of top Taliban leader among 5 killed in IED attack on Pak mosque
August 17
10:33 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

KARACHI: A brother of Afghan Taliban leader Mullah Haibatullah was among five people killed when a powerful bomb ripped through a mosque inside a seminary during Friday prayers in Pakistan’s troubled Balochistan province, Taliban sources said.

The blast which occurred at a mosque inside the Shaikh Haibatullah Madrassah in Kuchlak area, 25 kilometres from Quetta, also injured 22 others.
“Five persons were killed and 22 others injured in the attack,” Inspector General of Baluchistan Police Mohsin Hassan Butt said.

According to Taliban sources, Haibatullah’s brother Hafiz Ahmadullah was killed in the attack.
A senior Taliban source said that Ahmadullah was the imam of the mosque that came under attack during the Friday prayers.

“The head of the mosque is among five killed in the blast,” Butt said without identifying him.
The killing of the brother of Taliban leader comes at a crucial time when talks between rebels and the US have entered their final phase.

Nobody took responsibility for the attack and Pakistan officials only said that an improvised explosive device (IED) was planted inside the building.
The IED contained around eight to 10 kilograms of explosives which were planted inside the mosque, police said.

A rescue operation is underway and security forces have also cordoned off the area.
Kulak is known to have a large population of Afghan refugees.

Police said the injured have been shifted to nearby hospitals for treatment, while emergency has been declared at Civil Hospital Quetta.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility, but Taliban militants and Baloch nationalist often carry out such attacks.

Television footages showed the blast caused extensive damage to the walls and ceiling of the seminary.
The blast in Kuchlak is the fourth in Balochistan in less than a month’s time.

A week before, on July 30, five persons, including two policemen, died when a powerful bomb tore through a police patrol van at a busy roundabout in Quetta.

At least 32 people – including Additional SHO Shafaat Ali – were also wounded in the attack targeting the police vehicle parked outside the City Police Station at Bacha Khan Chowk.
Last week, a planted bomb in a market on Quetta’s Meezan chowk killed a Hazara man and injured 13 others. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

Not all parts of Article 370 to be valid in Jammu & Kashmir: Home Minister Amit Shah. @AmitShah @narendramodihttps://t.co/zkrf5wfpHm
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- August 5, 2019, 5:50 am

New York’s India Day Parade to honour valour, the sacrifice of Armed Forces Read: https://t.co/PZwBYlrPDWhttps://t.co/YNNjkxtG5s
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- August 2, 2019, 6:31 am

Hamza bin Laden was very threatening to the US: Trump https://t.co/Vv1tNdQ6i0 #HamzabinLaden #OsamabinLaden #Trump #USA
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- August 2, 2019, 6:10 am

Would intervene on Kashmir ‘if wanted’ by India, Pak: Trump Read: https://t.co/K0SWG0ZZRe #KashmirIssue… https://t.co/Q2LWI17xfO
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- August 2, 2019, 6:07 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.