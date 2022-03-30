India Post News Paper

BTS to attend 64th Grammy Awards ceremony at Las Vegas

March 30
10:01 2022
SEOUL: K-pop band BTS is all set to take the stage for the most prestigious 2022 Grammy Awards at Las Vegas in the United States on April 3.

All boys group BTS left on March 28 and arrived at Incheon International Airport and headed for the departure hall after briefly greeting fans and reporters, reported Global Economic.
BTS’ V wore a brown jacket and flower-patterned shirt, showing off his good fashion sense. In particular, he brought his self-designed MD Boston bag.

Jin showed off his stylish denim outfits, and Suga matched casual green swarthier and denim jeans, reported Global Economic. On this day, Jungkook and J-Hope did not show up. J-Hope recently tested positive for COVID-19 and is expected to join after finishing the quarantine, while Jungkook left earlier due to his schedule related to the awards ceremony.

BTS has been nominated for ‘Best Pop Duo/Group Performance’ for two consecutive years. If they win the trophy at the 64th Grammy Awards, they will be the first Korean artist who wins the Grammy award.

Since 2020, BTS has a performance at the Grammy Awards for three consecutive years. They performed with Lil Nas X at the 62nd Grammy Awards in 2020, and had a stage alone to perform their megahit song ‘Dynamite’ at the 63rd award ceremony in March last year.

After the ceremony, BTS will hold four live concerts ‘BTS Permission to Dance on Stage- Las Vegas’ at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on April 8-9 and 15-16, reported Global Economic. (ANI)

