India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Budget focuses on poor, middle class, youth: PM Modi

Budget focuses on poor, middle class, youth: PM Modi
February 02
12:10 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the Union Budget 2022-23 focuses on the poor, middle class and youth and aims to provide them with basic necessities.

While addressing a programme on Aatmanirbhar Arthvyavastha, the Prime Minister said, “This Budget focuses on the poor, middle class and youth and aims to provide them basic necessities. Our Government is working on the saturation of basic facilities.”
He further said that this budget has several steps to take India on the road towards modernization.

“In the last 7 years, the decisions taken are continuously enlarging the Indian economy. 7-8 years ago, India’s GDP was Rs 1.10 lakh crore. Today, our GDP is nearly Rs 2.3 lakh crore,” said PM Modi.

The Prime Minister said that in 2013-14, India’s exports stood at Rs 2.85 lakh crore and today, it has achieved Rs 4.7 lakh crore.

“With efforts from our govt, nearly 9 crore rural households have already been installed. Out of this, over 5 crore connections have been installed under the Jal Jeevan Mission in the last 2 years,” said the Prime Minister.

He said that in this year’s budget, there’s provision for 80 lakh pucca houses for the poor. For the same, Rs 48,000 crore has been allotted. This will help them overcome poverty and take them forward, he added. “People, globally, want to see an empowered and strong India. It is imperative for us that we take our country forward at a rapid pace and strengthen it across several sectors,” he added.

He said that this is to fulfil new aspirations and it is important that India becomes self-reliant and on that pillar, a modern India is created. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled Union Budget 2022-23 on Tuesday. (ANI)

Comments

comments

Tags
Budget 2022Budget 2022 datesBudget 2022 ExpectationsBudget 2022 IndiaBudget 2022 SessionEconomyNarendra ModiRam Nath KovindTechbiz
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – January 28th 2022

Digital Edition

E-paper Latest Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription in USA

ADVERTISEMENT – NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

She Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.