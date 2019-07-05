Something went wrong with the connection!

Budget will empower poor and give youth a better tomorrow: PM

July 05
16:39 2019
NEW DELHI: Describing the Union Budget as citizen-friendly, development friendly and future-oriented, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said it will empower the poor and provide the youth with a better future.

Terming the Budget as one that extends “hope” and boosts “self-confidence”, he said the policies of the government will empower the downtrodden and turn them into a “powerhouse” for the development of the country.

In a televised address after the Union Budget was tabled in Parliament, Modi said it is a “green budget” which focuses on the environment and pitches for green and clean energy and transportation needs.

Modi said the Budget underlines structural reforms in the agricultural sector and has a roadmap to transform the farm sector and doubling farmers’ income.

Lauding the Budget as a document for building a “New India”, he said it will strengthen the poor and will create a better future for the youth of the country.

Highlighting the potential benefits of the Budget, the PM said it will accelerate the pace of development in the country and will greatly benefit the middle class.

“The Budget will simplify the tax process and help in modernising infrastructure in the country,” Modi said.

He was of the view that the Budget will strengthen the enterprises as well as the entrepreneurs. He said the Budget will further increase the participation of women in the development of the country.

Noting that the Budget is “full of hope”, he said it will boost India’s development in the 21st century.

The prime minister said the Union government has taken all around steps for the empowerment of poor, farmers, dalits, oppressed and the underprivileged sections of the society.

He said this empowerment would make them the “powerhouse” of the country in the coming five years.

“The country will get the energy to fulfil the dream of a USD 5 trillion economy from these empowered sections,” the PM said. PTI

