Bundi: “The Queen of Hadoti”

A princely state for a princely stay, in the northwest of India, lies the district of Bundi, in the Hadoti region of the royal state of Rajasthan. In ancient times, the area around Bundi was apparently inhabited by various local tribes.

Bundi was previously called ‘Bunda-Ka-Nal”; Nal meaning ‘narrow ways’. It is said to derive its name from a former Meena tribe man called Bunda Meena. Later the region was governed by Rao Deva Hada who took over Bundi from Jaita Meena in 1342 and established a princely state Bundi renaming the surrounding area called Hadoti the land of great Hada Rajputs. Bundi is home to some of the most magnificent palaces, majestic forts, its baolis (meaning water wells or step wells), haves, temples and chhatris with carved pillars.

It is of great historical significance as it has been a witness to many battles and legendary tales of valor. Bundi is blessed with a plethora of nature along with a beautiful pattern of rivers and lakes and some enchanted waterfalls. The lushy lands of this area are host to a huge variety of flora and fauna. The picturesque sceneries of Bundi have inspired a lot of writers and artists. Situated at a distance of 210 km from Jaipur and 35 km from Kota surrounded by the Aravalli Range on three sides, this city lies near a narrow gorge. A substantial wall with four gateways encircles the city.

Places To Visit In Bundi

Taragarh Fort: Constructed in the year 1354, the Taragarh fort is one of the most impressive structures in the city of Ajmer, in the northern state of Rajasthan in India. The state of Bundi was founded in this year by Rao Deva, and this was when the construction of this massive square began. Popularly known as the ‘Star Fort’, the attraction is located on a steep hill and offers a panoramic and breathtaking view of the entire city of Bundi situated in the Nagpahari of Aravalli ranges. The fort was described by the famous author Rudyard Kipling as “more the work of Goblins than of men”. Sadly, time took its toll on this magnificent structure, and most of the majestic and fascinating architecture of the fort is now in ruins. You can, however, still appreciate the features of the fort that exhibit the grandeur of the Rajput rule to this day.

Moti Maha: Bundi is a small town in the Hadoti region of Rajasthan, which lies 250 km away from the capital city of Rajasthan and 39 km from Kota. The town is famous for its picturesque forts, steep-wells (baolis), palaces, lakes, and reservoirs. Moti Mahal is one of the unmatched attractions of the town. Along with the historic beauty of the Moti Mahal Palace, you can also enjoy the panoramic view of the arid Aravali hills in the backdrop along with the view of the ancient Nagal Sagar Lake.

The majestic fort was built by Maharao Raja Bhao Singh Ji in the year 1645. In the later years of the 16th and 17th century, the fort was taken over by Rao Raja Chatrasal and then by Rao Raja Umed Singh respectively. The fort was further strengthened and enlarged by the two kings who built various steep wells and added small structures to the fort. Later, in the 19the century, the fort was captured by Ajit Singh who built a beautiful garden along the lake and a massive Shiv temple near the fort.

Badal Mahal: The Badal Mahal is located in the premises of the Taragarh Fort. The walls of this majestic palace are covered with exquisite paintings. These paintings are interesting since they depict an influence of Chinese culture.

Garh Palace: The Garh palace has a number of petite palaces built encircling the central majestic residence. The various rulers of the city built these small palaces. The palace has many tales attached to it.

Best time to visit Bundi

Bundi’s weather is pretty much same as the weather in the rest of Rajasthan. The summers in this region are extremely hot and dry, with the maximum temperature during daytime reaching up to 35 – 43 degrees Celcius, the days here are extremely dry with hot winds blowing. As it gets closer to night time, the temperature slowly begins to drop, making it a little cooler. During the winter season, the weather here gets extremely chilly, with the temperature dropping down to 5 degrees Celcius. The winters in this place are an absolute delight. The rainfalls in Bundi are restricted to the months of July till mid September. The monsoons here make days extremely humid, with the level of humidity reaching up to 90%. So keeping all of the above in mind, the best time to visit Bundi is from October to March, when climatic conditions remain cool and pleasant.

How To Reach Bundi

Bundi is well connected to the rest of India by roadways. Regular bus services ply to and fro the city of Bundi; buses being operated both by private and government owners. There is no direct flight or rail connectivity, however, as of now, available to Bundi. Some 210 km away is the Jaipur International airport, which is the nearest airport that connects Bundi to the rest of India. The nearest railway station accessible for Bundi is in Kota, 40 km away from Bundi.

By Flight

If you want to reach Bundi by air, the nearest airport is the Jaipur airport, which is at a distance of around 150 km. You can make use of the taxi service up till Bundi.

Nearest Airport: Jaipur International Airport (JAI) – 156 kms from Bundi

By Road

If you are travelling within the state of Rajasthan, then reaching Bundi becomes easy as it well connected by both state-run and private buses to several cities in Rajasthan like Jaipur, Ajmer, Kota, etc., as well as cities of other Indian states like Uttar Pradesh, Delhi etc. The distance between Jaipur and Bundi is 206 km. Bundi is well connected by NH 12 from Jaipur to Tonk, Bundi, Kota and Jabalpur.

By Train

If you are planning a journey on the tracks, the nearest railway station is at Kota, which is 35 km away from Bundi. From the station, a taxi drive would cost you about Rs 500 from Kota to Bundi. Kota is well connected by rail to a lot of major cities.

Local Transport in Bundi

Language here should not be a problem as the locals here understand both English and Hindi. Facilities like cars on rent, Auto Rickshaw and Buses are available for commuting. One can easily find tour guides to help you about the city. There is an availability of phone booths, Fax machines, internet and postal services for usage.

