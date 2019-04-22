Buses to ferry 206 voters of Guj village bound by river, sea

VADODARA: A small hamlet bound by Narmada river and Arabian Sea in Gujarat’s Bharuch district, where villagers previously used boats to reach their polling booth to cast votes, will this time be provided buses, a senior poll official said Monday.

Aliabet, part of Bharuch Lok Sabha seat, has 206 voters whose polling booth is almost 65 kilometres away in Vagra tehsil in the district, around 80 kilometres from here.

This year, the water level in the Narmada river is low and using a boat would not have been possible, the official said.

“We have arranged four buses which will take the 206 villagers to their polling booth in Vagra tehsil,” said Returning Officer and Bharuch Collector Ravi Arora.

All 26 seats in Gujarat will go to polls on Tuesday. PTI

