Buses to ply with 20 passengers in Delhi, shops to open on odd-even basis

May 18
19:42 2020
NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced the guidelines for lockdown 4.0, allowing DTC buses in the city with a maximum of 20 passengers after medical screening before boarding. Kejriwal said while buses and autos will be allowed with restrictions, Metro services will continue to remain suspended.

The Chief Minister said auto-rickshaws, e-rickshaws and cycle-rickshaws will be allowed with one passenger; taxis and cabs will be allowed with two passengers, and RTVs will be allowed with 11 passengers. 

“The entire nation has been under lockdown for the past few weeks. I am sure we will win the fight against Covid-19. Cases have reached 10,000 in the city. About 45 per cent of people have recovered while 160 people have died,” he said.

The Chief Minister also said that coronavirus is not going to end soon, so “we need to learn to live with it”. “We have used the lockdown period to be prepared to deal with the situation and make the necessary arrangements. Now we need open up the economy. Following the Centre’s guidelines, Delhi government will open up a number of things,” he said.

Kejriwal said there will be a number of relaxations for the people in lockdown 4.0. “Shops in market places will be allowed to open on odd-even basis. For marriages, only 50 guests will be allowed and for funerals, only 20 people will be permitted. Sports complexes and stadia can open, but without spectators,” Kejriwal said.

He also said that schools, colleges and places of worship will continue to remain shut. “Barbershops, spa, and salon will remain closed and night curfew will be implemented between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. No pillion riders will be allowed in 2-wheelers. Private employees should work from home if possible, though private offices can open in full strength,” he added.

Kejriwal also urged people to maintain social distancing in all circumstances.

