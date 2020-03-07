Businessman Raj Kundra says peeved NRI’s gold ‘secure’

MUMBAI: Businessman Raj Kundra, husband of actress Shilpa Shetty, on Friday said the gold due to non-resident Indian Sachiin Joshi was kept secured with the Satyug Gold Pvt Ltd and he could collect it after complying with the relevant formalities.

Responding to a criminal complaint lodged by Joshi with Khar Police Station alleging a fraud by the Kundra-Shetty couple and others, Kundra said: “As stated in the letter sent to the police and at Sachiin’s residential address, we state again that Sachiin Joshi’s gold is kept secured and he can collect his gold after complying with the terms and conditions, and paying the balance due to Rs 17,35,000, for which everything is mentioned in the T&C on the (company’s) website.”

He also confirmed that he was an investor and director with SGPL which had launched the gold plan to provide gold to the customers, in which Joshi was one of the customers who bought one kg gold against a ‘Satyug Gold Card’ in 2014, redeemable after five years at a discount.

“Every single order received from 100s of customers since their inception has been fulfilled without a single complaint. There has not been one instance where any of our customers faced difficulty reaching out to us other than Joshi or his claim,” Kundra said.

In his statement, Kundra termed Joshi’s claims as “totally false and frivolous” and “an attempt to malign and tarnish” his image and reputation in the country, like similar previous attempts.

Countering, Kundra contended that Joshi’s police complaint was an attempt to take “revenge” for a Rs 40 lakh cheque bouncing case lodged against Joshi for a purchase of a team in one of his (Kundra’s) sporting events.

To Joshi’s statement to the police that several attempts made by him to trace out the SGPL’s offices failed, Kundra added that the “current address” was mentioned on the company’s website.

Kundra’s response came after Joshi’s criminal complaint (highlighted by IANS) in which the aggrieved NRI had alleged a fraud perpetrated by Kundra, his actress wife, and SGPL’s Ganpati Chaudhary, Mohammed Saifi and others.

An official of Khar Police Station had confirmed that “the complaint is currently under investigation”, while repeated attempts by IANS to get the reactions of Shilpa Shetty failed. SGPL was formerly known as Avyaan Gems & Jewellery Pvt Ltd with its offices in Bandra Kurla Complex. IANS

Comments

comments