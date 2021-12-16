Butte County Grapples with Low Vaccine Rates

Four Ways to Have a Festive and Safe Holiday Season India Post News Service Entering the second holiday season of the COVID-19 pandemic, we are all eager to reconnect with family and friends and return to treasured holiday traditions. Some...

AAPI-TN Raises $75,000 to fight human trafficking in India India Post News Service During the American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (AAPI) Fall Governing Body Meeting, a Fundraiser gala was held at Embassy Suites by Hilton in Franklin...

Consulate celebration of the Janjatiya Gaurav Divas India Post News Service CHICAGO: The Consulate General of India, Chicago organized the celebration of the Janjatiya Gaurav Divas on Saturday, 11 December 2021 in the Consulate premises as the...

Club of Indian Women hosts Annual Holiday India Post News Service CHICAGO: The Club of Indian Women (CIW) hosted its annual holiday gala on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at Ashyana Banquets in Downers Grove, a South-side suburb of...

Consular Camp organized at Plymouth, Michigan India Post News Service PLYMOUTH, MI: The Consulate General of India organized a Consular Camp at Plymouth in Michigan on December 11, 2021 with support from Indian League of America,...

JAIN PRIDE: 180 days of Fasting 5th time only on warm water Jyoti Dharo CHICAGO: Acharya Hans Ratna Maharaj Saheb appears setting a new record all the time with his 180-days fasting- a feat that he has achieved for the fifth time...

Sneak preview of ‘THE KASHMIR FILES’ Geetha Patil NEW YORK: The Federation of Indian Associations (FIA) and Indian American Community with many other partner organizations arranged a free sneak preview of the film – ‘The Kashmir Files...

Representative Janet Yang Rohr I had the privilege of experiencing the Naperville branch of Metropolitan Asian Family Services, Inc., sharing a meal with the seniors served and watching wonderful skits and performances! I am...

Multi-faith clergy coalition urges Louis Vuitton to walk away from fur India Post News Service NEVADA: In a remarkable interfaith gesture; a group of Christian, Hindu, Buddhist and Jewish leaders urged luxury fashion house Louis Vuitton to stop using animal fur...

Saryu Irrigation Project Madhu Patel The Saryu Irrigation Project was approved over 40 years ago with a projected cost of 100 Crore Rupees. Less than one-third was completed even after 30+ years under...

Butte County Grapples with Low Vaccine Rates Vidya Sethuraman India Post News Service Butte County comprises the Chico, CA Metropolitan Statistical Area. It is in the California Central Valley, north of the state capital of Sacramento. Butte...

US’ Cornell University reports over 900 COVID-19 cases, many infections are of Omicron variant ITHACA: Cornell University has reported 903 COVID-19 cases among students from December 7-13, and varsity officials have said that a “very high percentage” of them are Omicron variant cases in...

Mass evacuation begins in Philippines as super typhoon Rai approaches MANILA: Tens of thousands of people residing in the central and southern Philippines are being evacuated as typhoon Rai approaches the country, a media report said. Typhoon Rai is undergoing...

Vijay Deverkonda, Ananya Panday starrer ‘Liger’ to release in August 2022 NEW DELHI: After much wait, makers of Vijay Deverkonda, Ananya Panday starrer ‘Liger’ have finally locked August 25, 2022, as the theatrical release date of their sports-action drama. Helmed and...

PM Modi will address farmers, scientists on natural farming today NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address farmers and scientists across the country on Thursday in the ongoing summit on natural and zero-budget farming being held in Gujarat. The...

Scindia inaugurates flight from Guwahati connecting North East to western India NEW DELHI: In an effort to connect to North-East states with the western part of the country, Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia flagged off an IndiGo non-spot inaugurating...

Kohli-led Indian Test squad departs for South Africa tour MUMBAI: Virat Kohli-led Indian red-ball squad departed for South Africa to lock horns with Proteas in the three-match Test series. India and South Africa will lock horns in the Test...

We fought together, defeated oppressive forces: PM Modi on Swarnim Vijay Diwas NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, on the occasion of Swarnim Vijay Diwas, recalled the great valour and sacrifices by the Muktijoddhas, Biranganas and the Indian Armed Forces...

Wedding Trends 2021-2022 NEW DELHI: Dr. Meher Bharucha Sarid, Founder and Chief Executive Officer at The Wedding Art shares wedding trends for your happily ever after: Look West: Florals are going western in...