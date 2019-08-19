Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Buyers can’t be made to wait indefinitely, says Delhi consumer forum; asks Unitech to refund Rs 33L

Buyers can’t be made to wait indefinitely, says Delhi consumer forum; asks Unitech to refund Rs 33L
August 19
16:21 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: The Delhi State Consumer Commission has observed that homebuyers cannot be expected to wait indefinitely for the possession of flats and directed real estate firm Unitech to refund over Rs 33 lakh to a resident here. It directed Unitech to refund Rs 33.59 lakh paid by Delhi resident Surhid Bhandari within 45 days along with simple interest at 10 per cent per annum for the seven-year delay in handing over the possession of the apartment.

The commission noted that Unitech has committed deficiency in service and also indulged in unfair trade practice by not completing the construction despite receiving a substantial amount from Bhandari. “It stands established that the construction of the unit in question is not near completion yet and the period of about seven years is already over. The opposite party (Unitech) has retained hard-earned money of the complainant,” Presiding member of the commission Salma Noor said.

“There is no dispute that Unitech has failed to construct and deliver the possession of the flat till today. The complainants cannot be expected to wait for possession of the flat for an indefinite period,” said the commission. According to Bhandari’s complaint, he had applied for an apartment in Unitech’s project named ‘The Residences’ in 2012 opting for a construction linked instalment plan.

He had paid Rs 33.59 to Unitech till January 2013. however, since then he did not receive any communication regarding the progress of the project. Bhandari alleged that Unitech did not give any response to his repeated attempts to seek an update on the project. He said that even after receiving substantial payment till January 2013, Unitech played a deliberate fraud upon him by misrepresenting and giving false assurances about the launching of their real estate project.

Bhandari also issued a legal notice to the builder to which no reply was given. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

Our deepest sympathy to Shri Jagannath Mishra's family. In this time of grief, our thoughts and prayers are with th… https://t.co/ygCPRNu1Ps
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- August 19, 2019, 6:12 am

Not all parts of Article 370 to be valid in Jammu & Kashmir: Home Minister Amit Shah. @AmitShah @narendramodihttps://t.co/zkrf5wfpHm
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- August 5, 2019, 5:50 am

New York’s India Day Parade to honour valour, the sacrifice of Armed Forces Read: https://t.co/PZwBYlrPDWhttps://t.co/YNNjkxtG5s
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- August 2, 2019, 6:31 am

Hamza bin Laden was very threatening to the US: Trump https://t.co/Vv1tNdQ6i0 #HamzabinLaden #OsamabinLaden #Trump #USA
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- August 2, 2019, 6:10 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.