Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

CAA does not take away citizenship of Indians, V-P Naidu tells Bangladesh trainee diplomats

CAA does not take away citizenship of Indians, V-P Naidu tells Bangladesh trainee diplomats
December 17
16:37 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: The amended citizenship law is meant to give citizenship to religiously persecuted refugees and not to take away the citizenship of Indians of any religion, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu told trainee diplomats from Bangladesh on Tuesday.

He also said that India is aware of the heavy burden on Bangladesh as a result of the influx of lakhs of displaced persons from the Rakhine State of Myanmar and that it appreciates Dhaka for its humanitarian gesture towards these displaced persons.

He said that Bangladesh could count on India’s full support towards their bilateral efforts with Myanmar in the repatriation of displaced Rohingyas back to Myanmar, a statement from the Vice President’s Secretariat said.

The vice president’s remarks on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act come days after Bangladesh foreign minister A K Abdul Momen and Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan cancelled their visits to India amid protests against the legislation in the northeast. Naidu emphasised that India wants peace and stability in the neighbourhood and friendly relations with all its neighbours.

Without naming Pakistan, he said Kashmir was a settled issue and deplored the attempts by a neighbouring country to aid, abet, fund and train terror outfits to promote cross border terrorism.

The vice president sought Bangladesh’s support in restructuring and reforming multilateral organisations such as the United Nations, so that policies that affect the entire world were not decided by a few. He told the trainees diplomats that the world was multipolar now and it was time to restructure multilateral organisations to reflect this new global reality.

Observing that India attaches the highest importance to Bangladesh, he said Bangladesh is special for us. Therefore, your visit to India is also special for us.

The Vice President said that India always believed that a strong, stable and prosperous Bangladesh was in India’s interest and “we would like to partner in your journey of progress to become a developed country by 2041,” the statement said quoting him. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Is the Citizenship (amendment) Bill 2019 a fair measure?

  • Yes (72%, 83 Votes)
  • No (28%, 32 Votes)

Total Voters: 115

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

RT @the_hindu: The special meeting of the permanent members of the UN Security Council on Kashmir will not be convened on Tuesday | @janusm…
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- December 17, 2019, 11:25 am

#India, US set for a productive 2+2 ministerial dialogue: officials - https://t.co/jRRZrNYeIr Get your news featur… https://t.co/FNbYBw0l48
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- December 17, 2019, 11:23 am

Indian-American to run for Congress - https://t.co/MDStfXPb7C Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- December 17, 2019, 11:19 am

Students should bring forth issues for discussion in democratic manner: PM Modi in Jharkhand -… https://t.co/j4XjhRxILa
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- December 17, 2019, 11:15 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.