India, UK experts to collaborate on new virtual hub to distribute vaccines, says Raab NEW DELHI: Experts from India and the United Kingdom will collaborate via a new virtual hub to distribute vaccines for Covid-19 and other deadly viruses, the visiting foreign secretary of...

Cabinet approves CERC proposal to exchange information with FERC, US in electricity sector NEW DELHI: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission’s (CERC) proposal to enter into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC),...

Bangladesh celebrates 50th Victory Day ARRAY DHAKA: The people of Bangladesh on Wednesday celebrated the 50th Victory Day. On December 16, 1971, Lt. Gen Amir Abdullah Khan Niazi, the Chief Martial Law Administrator of East...

Modi accepts Britain’s G7 summit invitation NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday accepted the invitation of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to be part of the G7 meeting chaired by the UK in 2021,...

SpiceJet Chairman’s daughter-led healthcare venture looks to support Covid vax drive NEW DELHI: SpiceJet Chairman Ajay Singhs daughter Avani Singh-led healthcare venture, which has disrupted the Covid testing market is now looking to support the countrys upcoming Covid vaccination drive. At present,...

Govt on farmers’ protest: Democratic process must go on, but need to be wary of Covid NEW DELHI: The Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday that farmers’ protest must go on as part of a democratic process, but people must be wary of Covid-19 infection and...

SC proposes committee of unions, Centre to resolve farmers’ issues NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered a joint hearing of the Centre and the farmers’ unions in a bid to end the impasse amid the ongoing agitation at...

Navigating H1B visas in the post-Trump world: Immigration attorney Cyrus Mehta explains NEW YORK: The Donald Trump-led skewering of foreign worker visas can’t be undone in a hurry when the Trump lame duck ends. The easier task will be to nix executive...

Muslim voters are not your ‘jagir’: Owaisi to Mamata HYDERABAD: A day after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleged that the BJP is giving money to a party from Hyderabad to divide votes in the ensuing Assembly elections,...

Study finds how loneliness affects our health MONTREAL: In a new study held by Mc Gill University, scientists show the effects of loneliness in the brain highlighting how neural ‘signature’ may reflect our response to feelings of...

Ind vs Aus: Kohli is perfect role model of how captain should be, says Laxman MUMBAI: Ahead of the much-anticipated four-match Test series against Australia, former India batsman VVS Laxman lauded the longest format leadership skills of Virat Kohli and said he is a perfect...

Rahul Gandhi takes dig at Centre on Vijay Diwas NEW DELHI: In an apparent dig at the Central government on the occasion of Vijay Diwas, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said it is a matter of time when...

Protests in Gilgit-Baltistan’s Danyor as Pak govt illegally demolishes shops, homes GILGIT BALTISTAN: Protests broke out in the Danyor district of the Gilgit-Baltistan region — which was illegally occupied by Pakistan — as the Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government demolished...

Congress poses several questions over PM CARES Fund NEW DELHI: Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala on Wednesday posed various questions to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over PM CARES Fund, including the receipt of donations to the fund through...

India reports 26,382 new Covid-19 cases, tally at 99,32,548 NEW DELHI: With 26,382 new Covid-19 infections and 387 new deaths in the last 24 hours, the total cases in India reached 99,32,548, according to the Ministry of Health and...

PM Modi lights up ‘Swarnim Vijay Mashaal’ on 50th anniversary of 1971 India-Pak war NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi lit the ‘Swarnim Vijay Mashaal’ at the National War Memorial on Wednesday to mark the 50th-anniversary of the 1971 India-Pakistan war. The Prime Minister...

Harris makes history as 1st Indian-American elected US VP NEW YORK: Kamala Harris made history as the first Indian-American and the first woman to be elected as the Vice President of the US after the Electoral College affirmed her...

Farmers protest may impact economic recovery: CII NEW DELHI: The disruptions in supply chains caused by the current agitation by farmers in many parts of India will have a bearing on the economy over the coming days...

PM Johnson’s presence on Republic Day will be symbolic of new era: Govt NEW DELHI: India on Tuesday said that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s presence at the Republic Day celebrations next month will be “symbolic of a new era”. Calling it a...