Cabinet nod for India-France pact on migration

NEW DELHI: The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday gave its approval for the ratification of Migration and Mobility Partnership Agreement between India and France.

The agreement, which was signed in March 2018 during the state visit of the French President to India, represents a major milestone in enhancing people-to-people contacts, fostering mobility of students, academics, researchers and skilled professionals and strengthening cooperation on issues related to irregular migration and human trafficking between the two sides.

It is a testimony to India’s rapidly expanding multi-faceted relationship with France and symbolises the increasing trust and confidence between the two sides, a Cabinet statement said, adding that the agreement is initially valid for a period of seven years and incorporates provision for automatic renewal and a monitoring mechanism through a joint working group. IANS

