Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Caitlyn Jenner wants daughter Kendall to reunite with Harry Styles

Caitlyn Jenner wants daughter Kendall to reunite with Harry Styles
January 25
10:56 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

LOS ANGELES: Reality TV personality Caitlyn Jenner wants her daughter Kendall and One Direction band star Harry Styles to be back together. Kendall and Harry dated in 2013 and rekindled their relationship in 2016. Now, Kendall’s mother Caityln would be happy if the two dated again, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

On Capital Breakfast show, Caitlyn said: “I only met him one time at an event with Kendall and he seemed like a gentleman. I hear he plays golf, that’s good.” She added: “She (Kendall) always speaks very highly of him, and, yeah, I think they did (have a good connection). I don’t know whatever happened, but yeah,” Caitlyn added. IANS

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Can Modi Govt. resettle Kashmiri Pandits to Valley?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – Mountain House

Mounatin House

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Follow us On Twitter

RT @ANI: Indian Charge d’Affaires Gaurav Ahluwalia in Islamabad, Pakistan: We hope India and Pakistan, having attained freedom at the same…
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 25, 2020, 6:46 am

#India's 'passive' foreign policy yielding to one advancing its interests: US official - https://t.co/Q0B8GK9pxy G… https://t.co/bhtQsHwyVG
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 25, 2020, 5:42 am

Have to wait for India's invitation: Qureshi on Pak's participation in SCO summit - https://t.co/kqHfBPbxGB Get yo… https://t.co/qwkCrdx9rk
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 25, 2020, 5:40 am

Powerful quake kills 18 people in eastern Turkey - https://t.co/hulUG4HYUK Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- January 25, 2020, 5:38 am

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.