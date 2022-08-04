California based Software Engineer releases Astrology Book in Chennai

Prakash M Swamy

CHICAGO: Former Mylapore MLA, a veteran stage and movie actor S Ve Shekher released the first copy of the book â€œHoroscope Matching for Marriage: KT Astro Kundali Matchingâ€œ written by California-based Kathir Subbiah, aka KT Astrologer.

He is a writer, author, Vedic astrologer, trader, and computer programmer based in California. He graduated with a masterâ€™s degree in Software Systems from BITS, Pilani. He currently works as a Software Developer at Microsoft Corporation.

He learned Vedic astrology thoroughly for over two decades by conducting research, creating case studies, going over analytics, analyzing patterns and real-life events. His moment of fame came in November 2016 after predicting Donald Trumpâ€™s victory in the US Presidential election. He predicted the outcome a year in advance in December 2015.

He also predicted the March 9, 2020 crash with that exact date a month in advance on February 7, 2020. He has since appeared in VanakkamTamizha live morning talk show on Sun TV Tamil. He has been writing monthly predictions based on gochar aspects since 2012. They are all available on his website in six languages: English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam on his website https://www.ktastro.com. He has been writing monthly predictions in a Marathi magazine, Grahasanket from 2016.

The book is a must for all those who are seeking lifetime happiness in matrimony. The book delves into critical pointers of what can lead to a marriage made in heaven. KT Astrologer highlights planetary combinations to be mindful of when Vedic charts of two individuals are to be matched.

The book “Horoscope Matching for Marriage: Kundali Matching by KT Astrologer” was launched May 28 at Fremont Hindu Temple, Fremont, California. A rare gem on Vedic Astrology, this book is intended to teach the basics of astrology. It focuses on how to match kundali and what to expect from your marital life and relationships.

The salient points of the book are importance of doing lagna and mahadasha compatibility, the basics and illustrious history of Vedic astrology and the important dosha and yoga – Manglik Dosha, Nadi Dosha, Rajju Dosha, Sarpa Dosha, Sayana Dosha, Pitru Dosha, Putra Dosha, Parivarthana Yoga, Dharma Karmathipathi Yoga, GajaKesari Yoga, Viparita Raja Yoga, Neecha etc.

Comments

comments