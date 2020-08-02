7 mistakes to avoid while investing in shares in 2020 The growth and expansion of the stock market over the past two decades have been commendable. It has gained popularity and the bulk of new investors of different age groups....

India to bring back 700 more Sikhs tortured in Afghanistan NEW DELHI: India is preparing to bring back around 700 more Sikhs who are have been tortured in Afghanistan. These Sikhs will be brought back in several batches. After the...

California becomes first US state to surpass half-million COVID-19 cases LOS ANGELES: California, the most populous state in the United States with a population of around 40 million, became the first state in the country to have more than half...

Russia plans mass COVID-19 vaccination for October MOSCOW: Russia is planning a mass vaccination campaign against the novel coronavirus for October, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said. “We plan wider (vaccination) for October because we need to launch a...

Centre decides to permit export of made-in-India ventilators NEW DELHI: The Group of Ministers (GoM) on COVID-19 on Saturday agreed to the proposal of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to allow the export of made-in-India ventilators....

Ahead Aug 5 anniversary, 54% funds of PM’s J&K package used, 3 projects done NEW DELHI: Just four days ahead of the first anniversary of the scrapping of Article 370, which granted special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, on August...

IPL 13: Hoping to get all government clearance soon: BCCI official NEW DELHI: While the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises are working overtime as they enter the last stage of planning...

India, China to hold 5th round of military talks NEW DELHI: The fifth round of talks between the Indian and Chinese military representatives to discuss disengagements are set to take place on Sunday in Moldo, even as Beijing has...

India Premier sends Eid-ul-Azha greetings to Bangladesh counterpart DHAKA: India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sent a message to his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina, expressing warm greetings on the eve of Eid-ul-Azha and assuring support for the country’s...

‘Incomplete shutdown among factors contributing to US soaring COVID-19 cases’ WASHINGTON: US top infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci said incomplete shutdown is among factors contributing to the surging COVID-19 cases in the country. The director of the National Institute of Allergy...

Crores of devotees prayed for 500 years to bring about auspicious moment of Aug 5 It will be a befitting culmination of about five centuries of perseverance, reverence and penance of crores of devotees when the Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modiji will lay foundation stone...

SC says no registration of BS-IV vehicles till it decides on the matter NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday ordered that no BS-IV vehicles will be registered with the authorities concerned until it decides on the matter connected with the sale of...

Covid-19 vaccine will be ‘reality’ by year-end: Fauci NEW YORK: A safe and effective Covid-19 vaccine will be a “reality” by the end of the year, Anthony Fauci, America’s leading authority on the pandemic, said on Friday. “I don’t...

Trump says he’ll ban TikTok from operating in US WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump has said that he will ban the popular Chinese-owned video app TikTok from operating in the country through an executive order as early as Saturday,...

When Ankita let Bihar Police use her Jaguar MUMBAI: The Bihar Police team that went to interrogate Ankita Lokhande in the Sushant Singh Rajput case had a plush ride in store while leaving the residence of the actress....

Sushant’s sister pens open letter to PM, fears evidence tampering MUMBAI: Fearing evidence is being tampered with in the ongoing investigation of Sushant Singh Rajput death case, his sister Shweta Singh Kirti has penned an open letter on Saturday morning...

Modi inaugurates Mauritius Supreme Court, takes dig at China NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi while inaugurating Mauritius Supreme Court building through a video conference on Thursday, said that India’s development cooperation with its regional partners was unconditional and...