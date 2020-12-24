India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

California brewery Asked to remove Lord Ganesha image from beer

California brewery Asked to remove Lord Ganesha image from beer
December 24
12:07 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Madhu Patel

CHICAGO: A large group of Indian Americans across the country have pitched with Weed (California) based Mount Shasta Brewing Company not to use Lord Ganesha’s image on its Mountain High IPA beer, dubbing it highly inappropriate.  

The pitching campaign is led by Zed, president of Universal Society of Hinduism,  it is contended that Lord Ganesh is highly revered in Hinduism meant to be worshipped in temples or home shrines and not to be used in selling beer. Moreover, linking a deity with an alcoholic beverage is highly disrespectful, Zed added. 

Breweries should not be in the business of religious appropriation, sacrilege, and ridiculing entire communities. It was deeply trivializing of immensely venerated Hindu deity Lord Ganesha to be portrayed on a beer label. 

Hinduism is the oldest and third largest religion of the world with about 1.2 billion adherents and a rich philosophical thought and it should not be taken frivolously. Symbols of any faith, larger or smaller, should not be mishandled; Zed noted. 

Mt. Shasta Brewing Co., the microbrewery which started producing bottled beer in 2005, claims: “Our beers guarantee to please your palate”. Mountain High IPA (62.1 IBU – 7% ABV) is described as “deep golden, mild and malty”. A blog posted on the microbrewery website about this beer label mentions Ganesha, describing him as “a Hindu god” and “lord of success”. 

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Will Amit Shah be able to sort out Farmer's Issue?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – COUNTY OF LA

    LAC For YOU

    ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

    Asiabet

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac O’Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    What Vedic Astrology Says about ... - https://t.co/SfpBdtxQi8 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AirAsia #AirIndia #ClickAstroReviews #Clickastrocom #CVedicAStrologicalTipsForTravel #Flights #IndiGo #NewTravelBlogs #SpiceJet #Tours #TravelMuhurat #TravelBlogging
    h J R

    - December 24, 2020, 8:10 am

    Lake County Temple ... - https://t.co/12W1mYzkqx Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #American4Hindus #ChicagoSuburb #Community #Diaspora #FIA #Grayslake #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndianAmericans #IndianCommunity #IndianCommunityMembers
    h J R

    - December 24, 2020, 6:50 am

    Blow to Asian New York workers - https://t.co/qVfvMNkIQq Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #American4Hindus #AsianNewYorkWorkers #Community #Diaspora #EconomicBlowForAsianNewYorkers #FIA #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndianAmericans
    h J R

    - December 24, 2020, 6:46 am

    Solidarity Protest for ... - https://t.co/xdQ40418va Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AamAadmiParty #AAPPunjab #AkaliDal #ChicagoSikhYouth #DelhiChiefMinisterArvindKejriwal #FarmBills #FarmersProtest #FrmLaws #HarsimratKaurBadal #IndiaFarmLaws #JantarMantar
    h J R

    - December 24, 2020, 6:40 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    © 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.