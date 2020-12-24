California brewery Asked to remove Lord Ganesha image from beer

Madhu Patel

CHICAGO: A large group of Indian Americans across the country have pitched with Weed (California) based Mount Shasta Brewing Company not to use Lord Ganesha’s image on its Mountain High IPA beer, dubbing it highly inappropriate.

The pitching campaign is led by Zed, president of Universal Society of Hinduism, it is contended that Lord Ganesh is highly revered in Hinduism meant to be worshipped in temples or home shrines and not to be used in selling beer. Moreover, linking a deity with an alcoholic beverage is highly disrespectful, Zed added.

Breweries should not be in the business of religious appropriation, sacrilege, and ridiculing entire communities. It was deeply trivializing of immensely venerated Hindu deity Lord Ganesha to be portrayed on a beer label.

Hinduism is the oldest and third largest religion of the world with about 1.2 billion adherents and a rich philosophical thought and it should not be taken frivolously. Symbols of any faith, larger or smaller, should not be mishandled; Zed noted.

Mt. Shasta Brewing Co., the microbrewery which started producing bottled beer in 2005, claims: “Our beers guarantee to please your palate”. Mountain High IPA (62.1 IBU – 7% ABV) is described as “deep golden, mild and malty”. A blog posted on the microbrewery website about this beer label mentions Ganesha, describing him as “a Hindu god” and “lord of success”.

