California clothing firm removes goddess Kali “Booty Shorts”
Madhu Patel
CHICAGO: Temecula (California) headquartered firm Liquid Dreams removed Kali Booty Shorts, Ganesha Leggings and Ganesha Yoga Shorts carrying images of Hindu deities Lord Ganesha and goddess Kali, after upset a large group f Indian Americans protested dubbing it disgusting
These three products were not found on the company website when searched recently.
The protest campaign was led by RajanZed, President of Universal Society of Hinduism observing that placing images of Lord Ganesha and goddess Kali on such products was insensitive. The withdrawal is highly appreciated
Lord Ganesha and goddess Kali are highly revered in Hinduism meant to be worshipped in temples or home shrines and not to adorn one’s legs, thighs, groin, genitals and pelvis. Inappropriate usage of sacred deities or concepts or symbols or icons for commercial or other agenda was not okay as it hurt the devotees.
Liquid Dreams is a “lifestyle brand” which sells men’s and women’s apparel and accessories. It states to be creating “Functional Art For A Dysfunctional World”, claims “thoughtfully designed” products, and adds that “Liquid Dreams is all about making the world a better place”.