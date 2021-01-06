India Post News Paper

California firm to remove Deity briefs  

January 06
15:49 2021
India Post News Service

CALIFORNIA: Los Gatos (California) based ecommerce firm Whimzy Tees promised to remove “swim briefs” carrying images of Hindu deities – Lord Shiva and Lord Ganesha – after Indian protest. 

Anita Smahi (Davenport), Founder and CEO of Whimzy Tees, in an email to Rajan Zed, who spearheaded the protest, indicted that: …We apologize if you or those in the Hindu community found the item offensive.  It was definitely not our intention…It was inadvertent misuse… Rajani in turn thanked Whimzy Tees and Smahi for understanding the concerns of the community since placing images of gods on “swim briefs” was deemed highly insensitive. 

Lord Shiva and Lord Ganesh are highly revered in Hinduism meant to be worshipped in temples or home shrines and not to adorn one’s legs, thighs, groin, genitals and pelvis. Inappropriate usage of sacred Hindu deities or concepts or symbols or icons for commercial or other agenda was not okay as it hurt the devotees. 

Description of these objectionable swim briefs at Whimzy Tees, priced at $34.50 each, claimed that these “compression mini-shorts” “hug in all the right places”.  Whimzy Tees, whose tagline is “bringing art to fashion”, sells “tees, sweatshirts, rashguards and more”. “Slip on something from Whimzy Tees and start turning heads”, it states. 

