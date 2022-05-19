India Post News Paper

California Offers $10k to College Students for a Year of Public Service

May 19
15:22 2022
Vidya Sethuraman
India Post News Service

Launched by California Gov. Gavin Newsom, the #CaliforniansforAll College Corps will award some 6,500 low-income college students – including undocumented AB 540 students — $10,000 towards college costs in return for completing community service work. Students must complete 450 hours of community service to be eligible, which amounts to 15 hours per week, per year.

At a time when financial pressures force students to take jobs rather than engaging in community service, this groundbreaking program allows them to work on programs dedicated to climate action, k-12 education and COVID-19 recovery and offset college costs while earning academic credit at the same time. The EMS Briefing on May 12 discussed who’s eligible, how students can apply, and why community service can be a transformative experience for students and college campuses alike.

Students are graduating with crippling debt. This service and career development program helps to create a debt free College pathway while promoting service. If you are willing to serve your community and give back in a meaningful way, we are going to help you pay for college. This is a win-win-win: helping to pay for college, gaining valuable work experience, and having a meaningful impact on their community,” said California Chief Service Officer Josh Fryday. Among the 48 California universities that have joined the project, students who complete their studies in one year and engage in more than 4,500 hours of volunteer service can receive $10,000. They are used to cover basic living expenses and tuition fees in order to help students graduate on time.

During the first 2 years of the program, hundreds of local students will help their surrounding communities tackle critical issues by participating in climate action, tutoring youth, supporting food banks and meeting other community needs, according to a press release.

Lindsay Fox, President and CEO, United Way of Fresno & Madera Counties said after the epidemic eased and the recovery began, some minority children faced various difficulties, such as the sharp drop in the enrollment rate of community colleges, and the need to solve the financial difficulties of students. Many obstacles can be eliminated through this project.

Statewide, 6,500 students can participate in the program and earn up to $10,000 (a $7,000 living allowance plus a $3,000 education award) while gaining 450 hours of professional experience. It is the first statewide service program open to AB 540 Dreamer students. For more information or to apply for California College Corps, visit www.cacollegecorps.com or californiavolunteers.ca.gov.

