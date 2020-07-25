‘Dil Bechara’: Sushant Singh Rajput leads a stellar cast Dil Bechara Review: (IANS Review; Rating: * * * ) Let us just pretend I am not dying. That line does become more than a filmi dialogue when Sushant Singh...

India-funded science block of Bangladesh college inaugurated DHAKA: The new science block of the Alipur Rahmania College in Bangladesh’s Chattogram – constructed under the India-funded High Impact Community Development Project (HICDP) scheme at a cost of 51.43...

India, Israel discuss strengthening defence ties further NEW DELHI: The Defence Ministers of India and Israel on Friday discussed possibilities of strengthening the defence engagements between both the countries. Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his Israeli...

Animal test axed from Indian Pharmacopoeia, PETA welcomes decision NEW DELHI: The Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission has removed the ‘abnormal toxicity test’ from the human vaccine monographs of the Indian Pharmacopoeia – the official compilation of approved tests for drugs...

US panel hearing to grill Bezos, Cook, Zuckerberg, Pichai ‘delayed’ SAN FRANSISCO: The face-off between the US government and tech giants Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google on July 27, where the CEOs Jeff Bezos, Tim Cook, Mark Zuckerberg and Sundar...

California reports highest daily COVID-19 deaths SAN FRANSISCO: California, the new epicentre of the COVID-19 pandemic in the US, has reported its highest daily increase in the number of deaths due to the virus. On Friday, the...

Imran Khan govt under fire for providing Jadhav legal option against conviction ISLAMABAD: The Imran Khan government in Pakistan is facing an uproar for facilitating legal remedies for alleged Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav, with the opposition parties slamming it for bringing in...

Cinemas should be allowed to reopen in August, I&B Ministry recommends NEW DELHI: The Information and Broadcasting Ministry has recommended to the Union Home Ministry that cinema halls all over the country be allowed to reopen in August. I&B Secretary Amit Khare...

If you can’t protect Governor, what about law & order: Raj Guv to Gehlot NEW DELHI: Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra has asked Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to clarify his position on the law and order situation after the gherao of the Raj Bhavan here by...

China orders closure of US Consulate in ChengduÂ Â BEIJING: The Chinese Foreign Ministry on Friday ordered the closure of the US Consulate General in the south-western city of Chengdu as a retaliatory move against Washington’s decision to close...

Quetta gurdwara handed over to Sikhs after 73 years QUETTA: The government in Pakistan’s Balochistan province has handed over a 200-year-old gurdwara to the Sikh community after a period of 73 years, a media report said on Thursday. The...

Trump cancels Republican convention events in Florida WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said he would cancel the Republican convention events in Jacksonville, Florida, in August, adding that it wasnt the right time due to the recent spike...

100 books banned for carrying blasphemous, anti-Pak content ISLAMABAD: The curriculum board of Pakistan’s Punjab province has imposed an immediate ban on at least 100 books with a plan of banning many more being taught in private schools...

I believe Covishield will reach masses by first quarter of next year: Adar Poonawalla NEW DELHI: In an interview with IANS, Adar Poonawalla, CEO, Serum Institute of India (SII) said as per the arrangement with AstraZeneca, SII will be making one billion doses of...

Satisfied with India’s cooperation in BRICS, says Russia NEW DELHI/MOSCOW: Over a month after the India-China faceoff along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, Russia on Thursday said that it is satisfied with India’s cooperation...

COVID-19 could push one-third of Nepal’s population below poverty line KATHMANDU: The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic could push nearly one third of Nepal’s population below poverty line due to the loss of livelihoods in the wake of the health crisis, the...

Vidyut Jammwal: I’m not a star son, have survived because of friendship MUMBAI: Action star Vidyut Jammwal does not agree with the notion that one cannot make friends in Bollywood. He says he is not a star son and has survived in...

Pak ready to play but won’t run after India for bilateral series: Mani LAHORE: Pakistan are ready to play a bilateral series with India whenever the latter is ready, but they won’t be running after them for a series, said Pakistan Cricket Board...

Mike Tyson, 54, to make boxing comeback in September LONDON: Former world heavyweight champion Mike Tyson has announced that he will be coming out of retirement and will fight Roy Jones Jr. in an eight-round exhibition match on September...