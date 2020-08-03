Now, females also ‘blink’ at Mumbai pedestrian signals MUMBAI: In a national first, the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has just made pedestrian signals on a Mumbai road gender-equal — and the move has proved to be a veritable...

One year of union territory status: Ladakh brims with hope LEH/NEW DELHI: Unlike every other summer when the bazaars are teeming with tourists, this season, due to the coronavirus pandemic, life in Leh, is placid. Yet as the sharp sun...

Ayodhya railway station: A replica of Ram temple AYODHYA: When people arrive in Ayodhya in the coming months, they will get a glimpse of the grand Ram temple before they actually visit the shrine. The Ayodhya railway station is...

Amitabh Bachchan tests Covid-19 negative, discharged from hospital MUMBAI: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is heading home after testing Covid-19 negative, shared his son and actor Abhishek Bachchan on Sunday. “@juniorbachchan my father, thankfully, has tested negative on his latest...

Assam flood situation improving, affected tally dips to 9 lakh GUWAHATI: Assam’s flood situation has significantly improved in the past ten days, with the number of affected people declining by over two-thirds to nine lakh as on Sunday against 28...

California reports over 9,000 new single-day COVID-19 cases SAN FRANSISCO: California, the new epicentre of the coronavirus pandemic in the US, witnessed a record surge of 9,032 new cases in 24 hours, health authorities said. With a population of...

Global COVID-19 cases surpass 18 mn: Johns Hopkins WASHINGTON: The overall number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed the 18 million mark, while the deaths were nearing 688,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University. As of Monday morning, the...

IPL 13: Final on Nov 10; 10 double headers planned NEW DELHI: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in its all-important Governing Council meeting of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has decided to hold the 13th edition...

After leading Delhi’s Covid fight, Amit Shah tests positive himself NEW DELHI: After taking personal charge of controlling the spiralling numbers of Covid-19 cases in the national capital and bringing them down to below a thousand per day, Union Home...

If you’re innocent stop playing hide-and-seek: Bihar cops to Rhea NEW DELHI: Accepting that it could not trace Rhea Chakraborty in the Sushant Singh Rajput alleged suicide case so far, the Bihar Police on said that their motive is not...

Stand for honour of women: President on Raksha Bandhan eve NEW DELHI: President Ram Nath Kovind in his message on the eve of Raksha Bandhan on Sunday urged people to pledge to stand for the honour and dignity of women...

7 mistakes to avoid while investing in shares in 2020 The growth and expansion of the stock market over the past two decades have been commendable. It has gained popularity and the bulk of new investors of different age groups....

India to bring back 700 more Sikhs tortured in Afghanistan NEW DELHI: India is preparing to bring back around 700 more Sikhs who are have been tortured in Afghanistan. These Sikhs will be brought back in several batches. After the...

California becomes first US state to surpass half-million COVID-19 cases LOS ANGELES: California, the most populous state in the United States with a population of around 40 million, became the first state in the country to have more than half...

Russia plans mass COVID-19 vaccination for October MOSCOW: Russia is planning a mass vaccination campaign against the novel coronavirus for October, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said. “We plan wider (vaccination) for October because we need to launch a...

Centre decides to permit export of made-in-India ventilators NEW DELHI: The Group of Ministers (GoM) on COVID-19 on Saturday agreed to the proposal of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to allow the export of made-in-India ventilators....

Ahead Aug 5 anniversary, 54% funds of PM’s J&K package used, 3 projects done NEW DELHI: Just four days ahead of the first anniversary of the scrapping of Article 370, which granted special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, on August...

IPL 13: Hoping to get all government clearance soon: BCCI official NEW DELHI: While the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises are working overtime as they enter the last stage of planning...

India, China to hold 5th round of military talks NEW DELHI: The fifth round of talks between the Indian and Chinese military representatives to discuss disengagements are set to take place on Sunday in Moldo, even as Beijing has...