California Vaccination Update

Vaccination is one of the most important tools to end the COVID-19 pandemic. The State will equitably distribute a safe and effective vaccine to everyone in California who wants it. Californians 50+ will be eligible for vaccination starting April 1. Every Californian 16 and up will be eligible for vaccination on April 15, 2021.

Verify your eligibility or schedule with MyTurn

Every Californian can sign up at myturn.ca.gov or call (833) 422-4255 to see if itâ€™s their turn to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

People with a high chance of exposure, high-risk, and those 65 or older are eligible for vaccination and can schedule appointments now. If youâ€™re eligible, and live or work in certain counties, you can schedule an appointment through My Turn. Appointments are available in Spanish.

If itâ€™s not your turn yet or appointments are not available, you can register to be notified when youâ€™re eligible or when appointments open up.

Vaccination progress dashboards

These dashboards make vaccination data transparent and accessible to all Californians. They are updated daily.

Initially, vaccination was limited to healthcare workers and long-term care residents. Hence the data reflects those populations more than other California residents.

The dashboards report vaccines administered by the county of residence. Where the county of residence was not reported, the county where vaccinated is used. This applies to less than 1% of vaccination records. The sum of county-level vaccinations does not equal statewide total vaccinations because some out-of-state residents are vaccinated in California.

Vaccination by groups

The distribution of first vaccine doses by race and ethnicity, age, and gender is mentioned. Providing this information is voluntary and not required for vaccination.

