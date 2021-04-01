India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

California Vaccination Update

California Vaccination Update
April 01
12:56 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

India Post News Service

Vaccination is one of the most important tools to end the COVID-19 pandemic. The State will equitably distribute a safe and effective vaccine to everyone in California who wants it. Californians 50+ will be eligible for vaccination starting April 1. Every Californian 16 and up will be eligible for vaccination on April 15, 2021.

Verify your eligibility or schedule with MyTurn
Every Californian can sign up at myturn.ca.gov or call (833) 422-4255 to see if itâ€™s their turn to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
People with a high chance of exposure, high-risk, and those 65 or older are eligible for vaccination and can schedule appointments now. If youâ€™re eligible, and live or work in certain counties, you can schedule an appointment through My Turn. Appointments are available in Spanish.
If itâ€™s not your turn yet or appointments are not available, you can register to be notified when youâ€™re eligible or when appointments open up.

Vaccination progress dashboards
These dashboards make vaccination data transparent and accessible to all Californians. They are updated daily.
Initially, vaccination was limited to healthcare workers and long-term care residents. Hence the data reflects those populations more than other California residents.
The dashboards report vaccines administered by the county of residence. Where the county of residence was not reported, the county where vaccinated is used. This applies to less than 1% of vaccination records. The sum of county-level vaccinations does not equal statewide total vaccinations because some out-of-state residents are vaccinated in California.

Vaccination by groups
The distribution of first vaccine doses by race and ethnicity, age, and gender is mentioned. Providing this information is voluntary and not required for vaccination.

 

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

E-paper Latest Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA Homes

SHEA Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – KB Home in Santa Clara

KB Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – SONA9

SONA9 Indian Betting Website

We make it easier for you by providing you with the latest news, celebrity gossip, and useful articles. Today we are bringing you a new form of entertainment, online casino India.

Casinoexpressindia.com is a website specialized in providing the folk of India with the best online casino out there.

Time to read some reviews about online casinos and start playing some fun games.

ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

Asiabet

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

Practicing charity as virtue through ... - https://t.co/nkHH6JZe0x Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #American4Hindus #BalViharOfStLouisYouthGroup #Cardiologist #Diaspora #FIA #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndianAmericans #IndianCommunity
h J R

- April 1, 2021, 7:52 am

Thakar Basati gets endorsed by Big Wigs - https://t.co/ZwtXelOQoc Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #American4Hindus #Community #Diaspora #FIA #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndianAmericans #IndianCommunity #IndianCommunityMembers #IndianOrigin #NRI
h J R

- April 1, 2021, 7:49 am

New England Association celebrates Holi ... - https://t.co/UYmp2gESSv Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #American4Hindus #Community #Diaspora #FIA #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndianAmericans #IndianCommunity #IndianCommunityMembers #IndianOrigin
h J R

- April 1, 2021, 7:47 am

Lincolnwood #Community supports Jesal ... - https://t.co/xXhI4oy7e7 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #American4Hindus #Diaspora #FIA #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndianAmericans #IndianCommunity #IndianCommunityMembers #IndianOrigin #JesalPatel
h J R

- April 1, 2021, 7:40 am

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.