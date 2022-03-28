Caller tune on COVID-19 likely to stop soon NEW DELHI: Amid the steady decline in COVID-19 cases, the Health Ministry has decided to stop the caller tune on Coronavirus awareness and precautions, said sources. The Covid19 caller tune...

Ukraine: Counter-view in US says Putin ‘has already won’ WASHINGTON: Unknown to the world, at least 200 British and American soldiers have died and many injured in Ukraine while fighting the advancing Russian forces, according to two well-known American...

The FY 2022-23 Budget for J&K – Towards better tomorrow SRINAGAR: The latest Budget for the Union Territory (UT) of J&K could be a matter of envy for the people on the other side of the border, PoK, as the...

Jaishankar inaugurates India-made Jaffna Cultural Centre in Sri Lanka COLOMBO: External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar and Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa on Monday virtually inaugurated the Jaffna Cultural Centre constructed by Indian grant. In Colombo, both ministers...

Indian-American doctor jailed for 96 months in healthcare fraud NEW YORK: An Indian-American ophthalmologist in New York has been sentenced to 96 months in prison for a healthcare fraud scheme, along with fraudulently obtaining government loans meant for Covid-hit small...

Bangladesh urges UK Parliament to recognise 1971 genocide LONDON: Saida Muna Tasneem, Bangladesh’s High Commissioner in London, has urged the UK Parliament to table and pass a motion recognising one of the worst genocides in history by the...

Pramod Sawant sworn-in as Goa Chief Minister PANAJI: Chief Minister Pramod Sawant was administered oath of office and secrecy by Goa Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai on Monday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP...

ICHRRF officially recognises the Kashmiri Hindu Genocide, 1989-1991 WASHINGTON: The US-based non-profit, International Commission for Human Rights and Religious freedom (ICHRRF) has called upon the Government of India and the Government of Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir...

NMIMS Commences Registrations for its Flagship MBA Law Program MUMBAI: SVKM’s NMIMS, Deemed-to-be University, one of India’s leading educational institutions with a legacy of forty-one years of academic excellence, announces registrations for a two-year full-time on-campus MBA (Law) program...

Ahead of India visit, Israeli PM tests positive for COVID-19 TEL AVIV: Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has tested positive for COVID-19, days ahead of his scheduled visit to India, media reports citing his office said on Monday. The development...

Hijab row: All India Muslim Personal Law Board moves Supreme Court against Karnataka HC order NEW DELHI: The All India Muslim Personal Law Board has moved the Supreme Court against Karnataka High Court order which dismissed pleas against the ban on Hijab in educational institutes....

‘Army of the Dead’ wins fan favourite award at Oscars 2022 LOS ANGELES: Zack Snyder’s directorial ‘Army of the Dead’ indeed has a huge fan following. The film has just won the fan-favourite award at the Oscars 2022, defeating other popular...

Bharat Bandh: 48-hour strike begins, partial response seen in states NEW DELHI: A 48 hours Bharat bandh or a nationwide strike called by different trade unions to protest against government policies has kicked off in several states on Monday. The...

In extraordinary gesture, four Sri Lankan ministers receive EAM Jaishankar at airport COLOMBO: In an extraordinary gesture, four Sri Lankan ministers received Indian External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar, who is on a bilateral visit to the island nation, at the airport...

WI skipper Kraigg Brathwaite praises his team effort after Test series win over Eng SAINT GEORGE: West Indies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite praised his team for their collective effort as they defeated England by ten wickets in the third and final Test match, here in...

Oscars 2022 red carpet lit up in Ukrainian flag colours LOS ANGELES: From wearing a badge of Ukrainian flag to teaming up their outfits with blue ribbons, a slew of actors showed their support for Ukraine in their own different...

India’s ‘Writing with Fire’ loses out Best Documentary Feature award to ‘Summer of Soul’ at Oscars 2022 LOS ANGELES: At the 2022 Oscars, Delhi-based filmmaker duo Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh-directed ‘Writing with Fire‘ lost out the Best Documentary Feature honour to ‘Summer of Soul’ (…Or, When...

Oscars 2022: Japanese film ‘Drive My Car’ bags best international feature film award LOS ANGELES: Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s ‘Drive My Car’ bagged the Best International Feature Film award at the Oscars 2022, becoming the second movie from Japan to take the honour in the...

Foutain Valleyâ€™s Mile Square National Park Holi India Post News Service Indo American Social Association llc, in Partnership with UIAA, FIAA, ISKCON,COLAIAPA and Gujarati Society of Southern California, joined hands to celebrate Holi event at Mile Square...