Can Royal Challengers Bangalore win TATA IPL 2022?

The road to the final match of TATA IPL 2022 is not so distant anymore. After a total of 70 matches Gujarat Titans, Rajasthan Royals, Lucknow SuperGiants, and Royal Challengers Bangalore have made their way into the playoffs. In the first qualifier, Gujarat is to face Rajasthan Royals in Kolkata’s Eden Gardens.

After a heart-stopping match between Mumbai and Delhi, RCB wiggled into the playoffs, and the Bangalore skipper said, “The emotions in the changing room were unbelievable. Thank you, Mumbai, we will remember this one.”

So in the eliminator match, the third and fourth position holders LSG and RCB will fight for their place in the qualifier no 2. Now let’s analyze Bangalore’s odds to win the IPL trophy.

Faf’s team has surprisingly been in a good manner recently. With 16 points and a tragic net run rate of -0.253 RCB encountered difficulties building a place in the playoffs. Suppose RCB comes to the finals they will either be meeting face to face with Rajasthan Royals or Gujarat Titans. Both Royals and Titans are power-packed squads so eventually, the chances for RCB are fragile.

“The race for the play-offs is well and truly on after RCB got the job done on Thursday against Gujarat Titan,” Kevin Pietersen wrote in his column on Betway.

This year’s Orange Cap and Purple Cap’s existing holders are both in Sanju Samson’s team so needless to explain Rajasthan is in their best form with Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, the skipper himself, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Ravichandran Ashwin in their sides. Buttler’s terrific performance in this edition has left all the fans in awe. With triple 100s and 50s, he is an entire run machine. Titans are also not far behind with star players Hardik Pandya, David Miller, Shubman Gill, Rashid Khan, and Mohammed Shami.

Compared to this set of franchises, RCB is struggling with Kohli being out of runs and the bowling attack fighting to pick up crucial wickets. The final match will be held under Narendra Modi Stadium where the pitch is allegedly slow hence it supports neither the bowlers nor the big hitters. So while the power hitters are beneficial to any of the teams, producing a big sum on the board will be more than tough.

While RCB has been the underdog for a long shot in this IPL their irregularity might make it complicated for them to convey the structure and win the title. However, nothing can be relied upon in a T20 format like IPL where anything and everything is possible. Anyway, before we take it excessively far later on, for RCB to polish off in the finals they should crush Lucknow first on Eden Gardens batting pitch where spin also comes into effect as the match gets old.

Having a strong batting lineup with Faf Du Plessis, Maxwell, and Dinesh Karthik knocking down Lucknow in the eliminator won’t be absurd for RCB. The team has never taken a cup home in the history of the Indian Premier League. So the fans, who are known for their loyalty to this franchise, are super eager to withstand the RCB win of TATA IPL 2022.

Comments

comments