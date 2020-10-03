Can you play Teen Patti online for real money?

Teen Patti is one of the most popular card games that’s available for players in India at the moment. With highly simple gameplay and what many players describe as “Indian Poker” it has managed to grab a huge amount of popularity across India and the surrounding area.

With online casinos becoming more and more popular for Indian players it came as no surprise that Teen Patti would be a game that was carried over to the online world. So, what exactly does it entail and can you play for real money at online casinos?

How to play Teen Patti

Teen Patti is an extremely simple card game to play. It’s essentially a form of three card brag that originated in India. As already mentioned, many people call it Indian Poker. It would be safe to say that it plays a bit faster than Poker though, and is arguably more fun.

The game starts when players are dealt out three cards. When playing in real life these cards are dealt out face down. However, when you’re playing at an online casino, the cards are dealt out so that you can see them right away. Once you have been dealt out your cards then you will be given the opportunity to place a wager.

The hand itself has an obvious difference to Poker in that there are only three cards included as opposed to the usual five. However, this does mean that the top hand you can create is slightly different and in fact sometimes a little bit easier. The top hand in Teen Patti is three of a kind. This makes perfect sense when you think about how the hands work, with just three cards allowed.

Depending on the version of the game that you’re playing, there might be different betting rounds in play once this has taken place. That’s why it’s important to check out the rules before playing so that you are fully aware of what you need to do.

Playing for real money

If you want to start playing for real money then this is really simple to do. There are a lot of different Teen Patti variations that are available to players at different online casinos. All you have to do is sign up to the site and you can begin playing almost right away. This will then give you access to the variety of different Teen Patti games that you can play for real money.

When playing for real money you will have to place wagers using the deposit that you have made to the site. This will then return profit if you win the hands that you are playing. Most online casinos will have two main variations of Teen Patti as the top versions of the game. The first is just a standard game that is played against other players or the dealer. This will pay out winnings when you are able to create hands that are superior to the hand the other players or dealer has created.

The second is closer to Video Poker in terms of style. This will see you trying to create the best hand possible and then any payouts will be in relation to the bet you placed and the values of the different hands in the paytable.

Other Teen Patti games you can enjoy for real money

There are lots of different Teen Patti variations that players can enjoy. One of the most popular out there is Joker Teen Patti. In this version of the game the dealer deals out another card after all players have received their hands. This card then acts as the wild card. Any card that has the same numerical value in your hand as the wild card is also wild. It means it is much easier to create winning hands if you have a wild card in your hand.

Lowest card joker is another very popular version of Teen Patti. Here players will have a joker in every hand as the lowest card in their hand is instantly the joker. It means that hands are much easier to create and it leads to a fast and frenetic game.

Take a look at different online casinos to see which of these variants are available for you to play.

