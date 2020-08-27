Can you trust Congressman Ro Khanna?

Ravi Sethi

In November of 1996, California voters approved Proposition 209, a California State constitutional amendment, providing that government entities “shall not discriminate against, or grant preferential treatment to, any individual or group on the basis of race, sex, color, ethnicity, or national origin in the operation of public employment, public education, or public contracting.” (Cal. Const. Article 1, Section 31.)

It was March 2014, when California Senate made an attempt (via SCA 5) to repeal Prop. 209, which would introduce race, ethnicity, and skin color as discriminatory factors in admissions to the public education, employment, and contracts. Then, our esteemed Congressman, Ro Khanna, strongly opposed it and signed the following pledge!

Guess what? Recently, Congressman Ro Khanna changed his mind, and now thinks that race, color, sex, and national origin based discrimination or preference to the UC colleges, public jobs and contracts is the right thing to do.

Published on “Opportunity for all coalition” blog site on May 21st, representative Khanna said, “As a proud member of the AAPI (Asian American and Pacific Islander) community, I wholeheartedly endorse ACA 5 — because every single Californian stands to benefit from affirmative action and equal opportunity programs, programs that have never been more critical than they are today.”

He continued, “Make no mistake: Proposition 209 was authored by Wall-Street-backed interests who felt threatened by an increasingly diverse California, so they put a thumb on the scale for their own businesses. This hurt countless California communities — very much including my AAPI community. Our enrollment in the UC system has suffered; our ability to build strong businesses has been hamstrung; and our ability to secure good-paying jobs has been undercut. Anyone who says anything different is misrepresenting the facts — because AAPI Californians will benefit from ACA 5, period.”

Congressman Ro Khannais lying to you all! He has really lost touch with the community of the 17th district. He falsely claims that ACA 5 (now Prop 16) benefits Asian, Indian, and Pacific Islander communities. Truth is that it benefits only untrustworthy politicians like him. The lies perpetrated by Ro Khanna, in his statements above, are unbelievably devious. He is hoping that people will not do any diligence, and vote for Prop 16. What is his real purpose for flipping on what he promised in 2014?

Unclear!Truth is that, under the existing state constitution, UC colleges take account of each individual applicant’s personal story and achievements. All factors except the race, color, sex, and ethnicity are considered in the UC admissions! It sounds compatible with our 14th amendment. Doesn’t it? So, Ro Khanna wants to override the US Constitution for the Blacks, Latinos, and hurt the Asian communities?

Let me explain the truth below.

1.) Results of the current system have been amazingly fair. Here are the enrollment rates, by race, the year before UC was ordered to stop considering race, and today: African Americans (3.7 percent then, 5% percent now); Latino Americans (13.4 percent then, 36% now); Asian Americans (36.1 percent then, 35% now), Caucasian Americans (38.4 percent then, 21% now). Admissions for both the Latinos and the Blacks are very close to the racial mix of California today. So, why put Prop 16 for the November ballot?

2.) Asian Americans stand to loose the most, and the whites to gain the most, if race based quota system is instituted. Asians may be dropped to 14% of the total admissions to the UC System, instead of 35% now. How is that fair? And Ro Khanna claims in his statements above that AAPI community has suffered in the past, and will benefit after the Prop 16 passes. Really?

Whites constitute about 38% of California, and are 21% of the UC admissions – a difference explained easily by a drop in their high school graduation over time. So, Ro Khanna wants an Affirmative Action Program for the white Caucasians?

Congressman Ro Khanna is either ignorant, or misrepresenting the facts when he says that AAPI community has suffered in getting fair enrollment in the UC system, in getting good paying public jobs, or were hamstrung in forming businesses. His motivation to mislead you is unclear.

Truth is that children of hardworking AAPI and other communities will suffer, as they will be stripped of fair competition to enter the UC System for higher education. They will either have to go out of state, or private universities that will cost 2-3 times more. Quality and standard of the UC system will decline.

We cannot trust Ro Khanna, who completely misrepresents the facts and lies to get your votes. Please vote them out this November! We need honest and responsible representatives. We deserve better!

