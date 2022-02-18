Canada business urged to drop improper usage of Lord Ganesha logo

Madhu Patel

CHICAGO: Upset Indians all over have urged “Big Dick Energy Coaching”; whose website domain had a registered address of Surrey (British Columbia, Canada); to withdraw the image of Lord Ganesha from its logo dubbing it highly inappropriate.

The India Cultural Association of Vancouver is understood to have launched a petition on this issue at change.org, which seems to have been signed by over 3,800 people.

Rajan Zed, President of Universal Society of Hinduism, observed that inappropriate usage of sacred deities or concepts or symbols or icons for commercial or other agenda was not okay as it hurt the devotees.

He pointed out that Lord Ganesh is highly revered in Hinduism meant to be worshipped in temples or home shrines and not to be associated with such an impolite/offensive/ pejorative/vulgar slang/term. Using a deity to identify/promote/recognize/represent such a brand name is highly disrespectful.

Hinduism is the oldest and third largest religion of the world with about 1.2 billion adherents and a rich philosophical thought and it should not be taken frivolously. Symbols of any faith, larger or smaller, should not be mishandled.

In Hinduism, Lord Ganesha is worshipped as God of wisdom and remover of obstacles and is invoked before the beginning of any major undertaking.

Services of “Big Dick Energy Coaching” include “Relationship & Passion Management”, and its “Relationship & Passion Management” coaching package with four sessions is priced at $1500.

