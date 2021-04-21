India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Canadian police bust international drug trafficking network, arrest 25 including Indo-Canadians

Canadian police bust international drug trafficking network, arrest 25 including Indo-Canadians
April 21
12:30 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

OTTAWA: Canadian law enforcement agencies have arrested and charged over two dozen people, including Indo-Canadians, in Ontario in connection with transnational drug trafficking.

Over 25 people have been arrested in Ontario in connection with the dismantling of an international drug trafficking network. It resulted in the seizure of 48 firearms, USD 730,000 in cash and USD 2.5 million worth of drugs – including heroin found at a children’s indoor play centre, Canada’s CP24 tweeted.
York Regional Police said they launched an investigation, named “Project Cheetah,” into the drug network in May 2020 in partnership with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, Peel Regional Police and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

In a news release issued on Monday, police said the “robust” international network extended to Western Canada, the United States and India, and involved importing large quantities of cocaine, ketamine, heroin and opium into Canada before distributing the drugs across the country “through a sophisticated system run by the traffickers.”

On April 8, more than 50 search warrants were executed in Ontario, British Columbia and California in connection with the case.

Police have seized about USD 2.3 million worth of drugs, including 10 kilograms of cocaine, eight kilograms of ketamine, three kilograms of heroin and 2.5 kilograms of opium. Some of the heroin was found at an indoor play centre.

“Of particular concern when we look at heroin, a very insidious drug causing great harm to our community, a number of kilograms are alleged to be seized from a Playland in Brampton,” York police Insp. Ryan Hogan said in a video statement. “So we can see not only the effects in the community but the real significant risk that it puts the children, some of the most vulnerable people in our community,” he added.

“We know that in the drug trade, violence is common. The propensity for violence as a profit curve and illegal commodities we’re seeing in the community on a regular basis, and these firearms are in fact lawfully possessed, lawfully possessed by this person who’s now alleged to be facing numerous drug trafficking charges. So they’ve been seized as a result of a serious threat to public safety under provisions that are afforded to us by the Criminal Code,” he further said. (ANI) 

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

youtube-subscribe-png

E-paper Latest Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA Homes

SHEA Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – Boomi Coffee

Best Instant Coffee in The USA

ADVERTISEMENT – MY BETTING

best indian betting sites

ADVERTISEMENT – SONA9

SONA9 Indian Betting Website

We make it easier for you by providing you with the latest news, celebrity gossip, and useful articles. Today we are bringing you a new form of entertainment, online casino India.

Casinoexpressindia.com is a website specialized in providing the folk of India with the best online casino out there.

Time to read some reviews about online casinos and start playing some fun games.

ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

Asiabet

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

Your Weekly Future: 16th to 22nd April - https://t.co/R1QwXYdkib Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #Astrology #AstroVaani #ClickAstro #FreeAstrology #FuturePredictions #FutureUpdates #Horoscope #HoroscopeIndiapost #HoroscopeUpdateIndiapost #IndiapostHoroscopeUpdate
h J R

- April 21, 2021, 8:36 am

#Kausani, Uttarakhand: Spectacular 300 ... - https://t.co/aG71uw4y3g Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #Flights #HowToReachKausani #KausaniPictures #KausaniUpdates #KausaniUttarakhandPics #NewTravelBlogs #Tours #Travel #TravelBlogging #TravelDiaries #Travelers
h J R

- April 21, 2021, 8:19 am

Body or no body, your existence ... - https://t.co/GIlzMmYLyN Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #FriedrichNietzsche #IshaFoundation #JaggiVasudeva #JeanKlein #Philosophy #RupertSpira #SadhguruJaggiVasudev #SadhguruMotivationalQuotes #SadhguruSpeaks #SadhuguruQuotes
h J R

- April 21, 2021, 8:07 am

#Russia-US rapprochement? (Opinion) - https://t.co/HTCRZ1y2hf Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #China #Democrats #DonaldTrump #JoeBiden #MikePompeo #Republicans #RussiaUSRelations #RussianPresident #UnitedStates #USPresident #USA #VladimirPutin #World
h J R

- April 21, 2021, 8:02 am

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.