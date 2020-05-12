Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Canadian, Spanish students cycle 100 km in Singapore – to feed Mumbai migrants

Canadian, Spanish students cycle 100 km in Singapore – to feed Mumbai migrants
May 12
11:58 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MUMBAI: In a unique initiative, a Canadian and a Spanish student, both of Chinese origin, on Saturday cycled 100 km in Singapore to raise funds for migrants 4,000 km away in Mumbai’s Govandi suburb, an associate said here on Sunday.

The fund-raiser by Canadian Daren Xiao, 30 and Spanish national Ke Xu Zhou, 29 – helped collect nearly (Singaporean) $1,700 at last count at 7 p.m. on Sunday.

Both the students at the INSEAD Business School in Singapore hope to achieve their target of $7,000 by May 15.

“Daren and Zhou completed the gruelling 100 kms cyclothon in Singapore to mark her (Daren’s) birthday yesterday, May 9. They will continue to raise funds online (http://gf.me/u/xz3xva) for seven days,” Feeding From Far (FFF) initiative co-founder Paritosh Pant, 28, told IANS here.

In early April at the height of lockdown, FFF started as a small community kitchen project in Baiganwadi slum area of Govandi.

In the past nearly six weeks since launch, it has dished out more than 400,000 meals to hungry and jobless migrants during the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown.

“The proposal was broached quite casually along with my friend and Adv. Pooja Reddy and we co-founded the FFF. People started helping us out and in the initial few days we got generous support from the legal fraternity of the Customs, Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal, in the form of large individual donations to enable us kick-start the service,” said Pant, a graduate of the country’s premier catering institute, IHM Mumbai.

What was launched informally, has now turned into a serious care-giver for thousands of migrants trapped in the lockdown, as the FFF has collected funds of nearly Rs 1 crore from various quarters and it is comfortably placed to feed the migrants for the entire lockdown, he said.

“Presently, we are serving around 14,000 meals daily – 7,000 lunches and 7,000 suppers to daily wage earners who have lost their livelihoods – through a team of volunteers in the area. We are taking full precautions and adhere to all Covid-19 protocols for this,” Pant said.

The FFF community kitchen has come up in the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)’s Al Mahdi School in Bainganwadi, Govandi.

As word of FFF’s work spread, several celebs like Vishal Dadlani, Abish Mathew, Monica Dogra, Tanmay Bhat, Saba Azad, Rega Jha, Harish Iyer and others also chipped in for the cause of the migrants.

At one point, the Rotary Club of Bombay Powai also decided to associate with the humanitarian project and helped collect around Rs 50 lakh for the initiative, besides offers from others to join the initiative.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

COVID 19 – GLOBAL CASES

Polls

Is it best to open lockdown in steps and stages?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition
or Read Now

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – DAFABET ESPORTS

Dafabet Gaming Portal

ADVERTISEMENT – NRIA NET

www.nria.net

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON

Dr Horton Skyline Ridge

ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACPOTS

casino

ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

betting India

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON


Dr Horton residences at anson

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

Follow us On Twitter

Canadian, Spanish students cycle 100 km in Singapore - to feed Mumbai migrants - https://t.co/Yy4g2dPFg7 Get your… https://t.co/hO2iwRiIzf
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- May 12, 2020, 6:28 am

Focus on #Manpower to reignite production cycle: Realme ... - https://t.co/J46airO0VC Get your news featured use… https://t.co/hwWpyB25eQ
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- May 12, 2020, 6:27 am

Has Vizag gas leak contaminated water bodies? - https://t.co/fxe3ykBcdi Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/sGN3lmyWde
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- May 12, 2020, 6:22 am

Asia's largest spice mart loses flavour amid lockdown - https://t.co/RvVEVQKFbU Get your news featured use… https://t.co/ZNoVBMwjYu
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- May 12, 2020, 6:18 am

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.