Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Cancer-stricken Indian boy meets Dubai Crown Prince

Cancer-stricken Indian boy meets Dubai Crown Prince
March 11
16:11 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

DUBAI: A seven-year-old Indian boy suffering from third stage cancer met Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammad bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, following his post on social media that he wanted to see his “idol”, a media report said.

After his social media post, Abdullah Hussain from Hyderabad was featured in a TV news report, where he said: “Shaikh Hamdan is so cool, adventurous and so kind. I want to meet his pets and I want to see his dresses,” Gulf News reported on Saturday. In the video, he carried a banner that read: “I am your fan Shaikh Hamdan. I want to meet you. I love Fazza.”

Speaking to Gulf News on Saturday following the family’s meeting with Sheikh Hamdan on Friday, Abdullah’s mother Nausheen Fatima, said: “Abdullah is all smiles after meeting His Highness. It was my boy’s biggest wish to meet him… It has come true.”

She said Abdullah has grown fonder of his idol after the meeting which went viral on social media. Sheikh Hamdan posted a picture with Abdullah on Instagram with the caption “Met this courageous boy today”.

Besides meeting the Crown Prince, the family also spent time with his pets. Abdullah was also thrilled to see the giraffes, gazelles and elephants. Nausheen told Gulf News that Abdullah’s fondness for Shaikh Hamdan began after he watched a video of the Crown Prince on YouTube and instantly became his fan.

During chemotherapy, she said the parents took the names of Shaikh Hamdan and Avengers superheroes to divert Abdullah’s attention to ease his pain. She added the family was grateful that their ailing son’s wish was fulfilled. IANS

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Will Taliban honor US Peace deal?

  • No (74%, 154 Votes)
  • Yes (26%, 54 Votes)

Total Voters: 208

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON

Dr Horton Skyline Ridge

ADVERTISEMENT – Mountain House

Mounatin House

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON


Dr Horton residences at anson

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

Follow us On Twitter

Resurrecting dad Madhavrao, Jyotiraditya blasts Cong joins #BJP - https://t.co/oCYYpDggUp Get your news featured u… https://t.co/LlbC3gfYcQ
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 11, 2020, 11:38 am

#Cancer-stricken Indian boy meets Dubai Crown Prince - https://t.co/ahZ4Zjpdkg Get your news featured use… https://t.co/3WCSEdAvTQ
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 11, 2020, 10:41 am

COVID-19: #Apple reportedly cancels March 31 launch event - https://t.co/zuFkAgcwhf Get your news featured use… https://t.co/tKWfMU2hZU
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 11, 2020, 10:35 am

COVID-19: #Italy's highest fatalities rate at 5% - https://t.co/6mkxsh4oQc Get your news featured use… https://t.co/auAQGScpuu
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 11, 2020, 10:27 am

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.