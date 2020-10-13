India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

‘Can’t say be veg or non-veg’: SC junks PIL to ban ‘halal

‘Can’t say be veg or non-veg’: SC junks PIL to ban ‘halal
October 13
10:14 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday said it cannot determine who can be a vegetarian or a non-vegetarian, as it junked a PIL challenging the practice of ‘halal’ for slaughter of animals for food. It also termed the petition “mischievous”.

A bench comprising Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Dinesh Maheshwari said ‘halal’ is merely a method of slaughtering animals, and some people do ‘jhatka’ and some do ‘halal’.

“How is it a problem?” the bench asked counsel for the petitioner, the Akhand Bharat Morcha.

The bench noted that some people want to eat ‘halal’ meat and some want ‘jhatka’ meat, even as the petitioner argued that even the European Court of Justice has ruled that ‘halal’ is extremely painful and animals don’t have a voice of their own and cannot reach out to the court.

Submitting that reports say that ‘halal’ induces extreme pain and suffering on the animals, the petitioner also cited the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, saying its Section 3 makes it the duty of every person to take care of any animal and ensure its well-being.

As the petitioner also argued that the act’s Section 28 exempts the killing of an animal in any manner in pursuance of the religion of any community or for any religious rites, the bench replied that the petitioner may say that tomorrow onwards, nobody should eat meat.

“Court cannot determine who can be vegetarian or non-vegetarian,” it said.

Justice Kaul, noting that the plea is totally misconceived, told the petitioner those who want to eat ‘halal’ meat can eat it and those who want to eat ‘jhatka’ can eat it too.

The petitioner reiterated why there should be cruelty to animals and killing should be done in a manner, wherein some humanity is expressed towards the animals. Elaborating on the process of ‘halal’, the petitioner argued that a skilled person carries out the process where the animal is alive till the last drop of blood gushes out. However, the bench insisted that these are issues where courts cannot get into.

After a brief hearing in the matter, the bench told the petitioner that the plea is mischievous in character.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    JUSTIN SHA FOR MAYOR – FREMONT

    betting India

    YOGI CHUGH FOR FREMONT CITY COUNCIL

    Yogi Chugh For Mayor - Fremont

    BAJWA VICK FOR MAYOR – FREMONT

    Vik Bajwa Fremont

    AWARENESS – ACVOTE

    Santa Clara Registrar of Voters

    PRESEDENTIAL GENERAL ELECTIONS – AWARENESS CAMPAIGN

    Presedential General Elections

    TANDON FOR CONGRESS – DISTRICT 17

    TANDON FOR CONGRESS - DISTRICT 17

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    Trump tests negative for Covid-19: ... - https://t.co/rRNXGFklNs Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AnthonyFauci #China #CoronaVaccineWhiteHouse #Coronavirus #Covid19Crisis #COVID19USA #Democrats #DiseaseControlAndPrevention #DonaldTrump #HardestHitCOuntry #JoeBiden
    h J R

    - October 13, 2020, 5:26 am

    Imran squirms as FATF #Blacklist haunts #Pakistan - https://t.co/wNZ4uaTKUk Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #CPEC #BenazirBhutto #BilawalBhutto #FATFBlacklist #ImranKhan #ImranKhanGovt #ImranKhanPakistan #NationalActionPlan #PakistanAFailedState
    h J R

    - October 13, 2020, 5:19 am

    Big B to lend voice to show on the #Buddha - https://t.co/F9ca6owzfJ Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #Actors #Actress #AmitabhBachchan #BanarasHinduUniversity #Bollywood #Celebrities #Entertainment #GautamBuddha #Hollywood #Movies #Sarnath #SuperstarAmitabhBachchan
    h J R

    - October 13, 2020, 5:17 am

    Paul Milgrom, Robert ... - https://t.co/4dh7FBVT6j Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #2020NobelPrizeInEconomics #AmericanEconomists #EconomicsNobelPrize #Lifestyle #NobelPrizeInEconomicSciences #NobelPrizeWinners #NobelPrizeWinners2020 #PaulRMilgrom #RobertBWilson
    h J R

    - October 13, 2020, 5:13 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.