India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Canton City Council in Illinois to open with mantras

Canton City Council in Illinois to open with mantras
September 10
18:38 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Harish Rao

CHICAGO: Chanting of Mantras and verses from world’s oldest extant scripture will open the meeting of Canton City Council (Illinois) on September 15, 2020.

Chanting will be done by Rajan Zed President of Universal Society of Hinduism. He will deliver the invocation from ancient Sanskrit scriptures via Zoom before Canton City Council. After Sanskritthe English interpretation of the prayer wouldfollow. Sanskrit is considered a sacred language in Hinduism and root language of Indo-European languages. 

Reciting from Brahadaranyakopanishad, Rajan Zed will elaborate on “Asato ma sad gamaya, Tamaso ma jyotirgamaya, Mrtyormamrtamgamaya”; which he will then interpret as “Lead us from the unreal to the real, Lead us from darkness to light, and Lead us from death to immortality.” Reciting from Bhagavad-Gita, he proposes to urge councilmembers and others present to keep the welfare of others always in mind. 

Hinduism, oldest and third largest religion of the world, has about 1.1 billion adherents and moksh (liberation) is its ultimate goal. There are about three million Hindus in USA. 

Mission of City of Canton, founded in 1825, includes “inspire citizens”; and Kent A. McDowell is its Mayor. Prominent people associated with Canton include astronaut Steven Nagel, mystery novelist Elizabeth Peters, automobile manufacturer Charles Duryea, actor Ian Wolfe, game designer Elizabeth Magie.  

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Is Kangana Ranaut's Stand against Maharashtra Establishment Justified?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    BAJWA VICK FOR MAYOR – FREMONT

    Bajwa Vick For Mayor Fremont

    PRESEDENTIAL GENERAL ELECTIONS – AWARENESS CAMPAIGN

    Presedential General Elections

    ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

    betting India

    ADVERTISEMENT – HOMES BY WARMINGTON

    Homes By Warmington

    ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACKPOTS

    casino

    ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

    betting India

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac O’Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    Follow us On Twitter

    Why are the Indian and Chinese economies ... - https://t.co/8FW97f3HqK Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/iY2DQUA3BS
    h J R

    - September 10, 2020, 1:43 pm

    Will #Shringla's visit reshape relations ... - https://t.co/AahGPJjukF Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/Fo0tEKQQiC
    h J R

    - September 10, 2020, 1:41 pm

    RT @ANI: Armies of India and China today held interactions at Brigade Commander-level and Commanding Officer level in Eastern Ladakh. Inter…
    h J R

    - September 10, 2020, 1:32 pm

    RT @ANI: Paresh Rawal (file pic) appointed as the new Chairman of National School of Drama (NSD). https://t.co/C5DQ2btT6q
    h J R

    - September 10, 2020, 1:31 pm

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    © 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.