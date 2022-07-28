Capping all Across the United States

HEMA SHASTRI

With its roots in India, Akshaya has branches active all over the USA to help raise both awareness and funding for the kids’ meals. One example is right here in Indiana! The team for the Akshaya Patra branch for Northwest Indiana had a dinner cooked by renowned Chef Tanvi Shah. Tanvi Shah is from Mumbai, India and brings to USA on her tour all over the country in many cities this summer with amazing recipes.

She has a book published that is going very popular as well. Chef Tanvi Shah was invited via Akshaypatra to Northwest Indiana by Dr. Saket Sinha who worked hard to provide a gourmet dinner for those in the community with help from Community member Darshana Patel. Dr Sinha is supported by Mr. Sanjeev Kumar and Sudeesh Chandra as well as chapter chair in Chicago Ms Saroj Patel.

This dinner idea culminated during a chapter chair discussion with Anita Narula (Akshaya Patra USA). This dinner was prepared by the renowned chef and recipe book author, Ms. Tanvi Shah! Her passion not only lies in cooking but also in philanthropy. Chef Tanvi Shah channels this passion into increasing awareness for key marginalized communities, refugees, and of course, the impoverished in India.

Chef Shah provided, in combination with Darshana Patel of NWI desi Kitchen, an exclusive Indian cuisine dinner for the community members of northwest Indiana to both share her talent in recipe and flavor as well as explain the goals and methods of cooking and benefit Akshaya Patra, USA. Using her culinary expertise, Chef Tanvi Shah put together a meal that was macroscopically balanced, meaning just the right ratio of carbohydrates to fats to protein. On top of that, the chef used completely natural ingredients to create a sugar-free, gluten-free, fully vegetarian menu! The dinner took place in the Indian American Cultural Center (IACC) located at 8605 Merrillville Road in Merrillville, IN 46410.

Akshaya Patra is a not-for-profit organization headquartered in Bengaluru, India. The Foundation strives to eliminate classroom hunger by implementing the Mid-Day Meal Program. It provides nutritious meals to children studying in Government schools and Government-aided schools and at this time people of Northwest Indiana had a taste of that. Akshaya Patra also aims to counter malnutrition and support the right to education for children from socio-economically challenging backgrounds.

Since its founding, this organization has been pioneered by those who hold it in their hearts to make the world a comfortable place for every soul. Divine Grace A. C. Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada saw a group of children fighting with stray dogs over scraps of food. From this simple, yet heart-breaking incident was born a determination that no child within a radius of ten miles from our center should go hungry. His inspiring resolve sowed the seeds of The Akshaya Patra Foundation. With the vision: “No child in India shall be deprived of education because of hunger,” Akshaya Patra started the Mid-Day Meal Program in June 2000 by serving mid-day meals to 1,500 children across five government schools in Bengaluru, Karnataka. A humble beginning, yet, the initial days of implementing the program was not a smooth sail.

Soon came the helping hands of many other community leaders and members such as Mohandas Pai and Abhay Jain. Once showered with love from leaders all throughout the community, Akshaya Patra blossomed. In partnership with the Government of India and various State Governments, as well as philanthropic donors; the organization is running the world’s largest Mid-Day Meal Program. Built on a Public-Private Partnership model, Akshaya Patra combines good management, innovative technology, and smart engineering to deliver nutritious and hygienic school lunches every school day. With 3 billion meals served to date, this organization aims to make its vision that no child in India should be deprived of education because of hunger come to fruition.

