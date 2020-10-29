India Post News Paper

Car rally for Robert Lancia In Rhode Island

October 29
14:15 2020
Car`- Robert and Maryann Lancia

Geetha Patil

RHODE ISLAND: The Indian American Community organized a car rally on Saturday, October 24, 2020 as a part of election campaign for Robert (Bob) B. Lancia who is contesting for US Congress from District 2, Rhode Island.

This exciting car rally was started from the ‘Park & Ride’ lot on the border of West Greenwich and Coventry and went through the towns namely; Coventry, Warwick, West Warwick, East Greenwich, West Greenwich, North Kingstown and ended at Rhode Island Veterans Cemetery in Exeter, RI with Robert Lancia’s brief speech and appreciation for Indian American Community team members support.

Abhishek Singh, Rakesh, Kaushik Patel and Sanjay Gokhale to the lead in organizing the event. The Indian American team assembled in the parking lot around 9.30am with their cars, vans, and trucks. After breakfast, Deepak Rathore and Amol took the charge of arranging posters and flags attractively on all the cars. Mr. Robert Lancia arrived with his team and greeted everyone with a big smile. Around 11am, rally began with the slogans ‘Vote for Bob Lancia.’ Bob waved his hand and showed victory sign to the public.

Robert Lancia (Republican Party) is running for election to the U.S. House. He is on the ballot in the general election on November 3, 2020. He advanced from the Republican primary on September 8, 2020.

Lancia was a member of the Rhode Island House of Representatives, representing District 16. He assumed office on January 6, 2015. He left office on December 31, 2018.

Robert Lancia was born in Providence, Rhode Island. He was a chaplain in the U.S. Navy, serving from 1987 to 2004. Lancia received a bachelor’s degree from Rhode Island College in 1976 and other degrees from Andover Newton Theological School in 1991 and United Theological Seminary in 2000. He has been affiliated with Disabled American Veterans, Veterans of Foreign Wars, and Military Officers Association of America.

Car Robert Lancia & Indian supporter

Robert Lancia is very friendly, humble and down-to-earth person. He actively participates with his wife Maryann Lancia in all Indian events and supports Indians in all their social, economic, political, and cultural activities. His partnership with Indian Community is incredible and classic one. He values their love and support for him and thanked everyone for their backing.

