Non-dom status of UK Chancellor’s heiress wife means she could have avoided 4.4m pounds in UK tax last year: Report LONDON: UK’s Chancellor of Exchequer Rishi Sunak is scrambling to quell a row over his billionaire heiress wife’s ‘non-dom’ status amid claims she could have avoided millions of pounds in...

The world on your plate NEW DELHI: The COVID pandemic has all but destroyed international tourism and one knows not how long it will be before the jet-setting globe trotters will be able to visit...

Card-less cash withdrawal to be made available at all ATMs: RBI MUMBAI: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday proposed to make card-less cash withdrawal facility available across all banks and automated teller machine (ATM) networks using unified payments interface...

Sri Lanka to exhaust USD 500 million Indian fuel credit line by April end COLOMBO: The USD 500 million credit line provided by India for fuel will be exhausted after the delivery of another 120,000 tons of diesel and 35,000 tons of petrol to...

Shehbaz Sharif poised to become next Prime Minister of Pakistan NEW DELHI: Shehbaz Sharif, the longest-serving Chief Minister of Pakistan’s Punjab province, is poised to become the next Prime Minister of Pakistan. The deck was cleared by the Pakistan Supreme Court...

Delhi CM Kejriwal to review progress of ‘Rozgar Budget today NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will hold a meeting on Friday to review the progress of the ‘Rozgar Budget’, informed the Delhi government. This year’s Delhi budget aims...

Prices of fruits, veggies surge following fuel price hike NEW DELHI: The prices of essential commodities, including fruits and vegetables in different parts of the country have been rising, burning a hole in the pocket of the common man....

‘Hey Hey Rise Up’: Pink Floyd releases song in support of Ukraine LONDON: British rock band Pink Floyd has released a song in support of Ukraine, under the group’s banner, ‘Hey Hey Rise Up’. The newly released song features vocals by Ukrainian...

China urges US to cancel Nancy Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan WASHINGTON: The Chinese embassy in the United States on Thursday reiterated Beijing’s opposition to US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s planned visit to Taiwan. In a statement issued by the embassy,...

Russia admits ‘significant’ troop losses in Ukraine conflict MOSCOW: Russia on Thursday has admitted to suffering significant losses on the battlefield as a result of the conflict with Ukraine. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov briefly admitted that Russia had...

PM Modi invites citizens to share ‘inspiring life journeys’ for upcoming episode of ‘Mann ki Baat’ NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday invited people to share their thoughts on themes and issues that matter to them for the upcoming episode of Mann ki Baat,...

XE variant slightly tuned up version of Omicron NEW DELHI: Going by the trends so far, there is nothing surprising about the discovery of the new XE variant. XE variant is a slightly tuned up version of Omicron,...

Indian woman-led deep tech startup Instoried secures $200 mn BENGALURU: Deep tech platform Instoried on Thursday said it has secured $200 mn commitment from global investment group GEM Global Yield, and will use the funds to expand operations globally...

Pakistan’s passport again 4th worst in world LAHORE: Pakistan’s passport has been again ranked the fourth worst in the world by the Henley Passport Index, which grades travel documents from different countries on the basis of international...

How Covid-19 triggers massive inflammation NEW YORK: US researchers have identified the reason why Covid-19 causes severe inflammation in some people, leading to acute respiratory distress and multi-organ damage. The study, led by researchers at...

Russian national arrested in Goa beach village; marijuana seized PANAJI: One Russian national has been arrested from the beach village of Arambol in North Goa, resulting in the seizure of 2.40 kg marijuana, the police said on Thursday. The...

Singer Honey Singh ‘manhandled’ during concert in Delhi, FIR lodged NEW DELHI: Bollywood singer Hirdesh Singh, popularly known as Yo Yo Honey Singh, has alleged that he was manhandled and threatened during a concert in South Delhi’s Hauz Khas area...

Celebrity Paris Jackson Named Face of KVD Beauty with First-Ever Beauty Partnership SAN FRANCISCO: KVD Beauty launches Tattoo Pencil, born from the brand’s #1 liquid liner, now in an ultra-smooth gel pencil. Model, actress, singer, and musician Paris Jackson makes her beauty...

Pristyn Care launches integrated mobile app; enables location-based discovery of doctors An upgraded, state-of-the-art integrated app, helps easy discovery of expert surgeons for convenient in-clinic or online consultation GURGAON: Pristyn Care, a Gurgaon-based healthcare unicorn, today launched a new avatar of...