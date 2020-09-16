India Post News Paper

Cardi B calls it quits with husband Offset, files for divorce

Cardi B calls it quits with husband Offset, files for divorce
September 16
10:55 2020
WASHINGTON DC: Musician Cardi B has officially ended her marriage with her husband Offset after three years of being married.

According to the court documents obtained by Fox News, the rapper filed to divorce the Migos member on Tuesday.
The divorce comes only days after the ‘WAP’ singer shared a cryptic message on Instagram which read, “Her heart finally told her to stop wasting her time.”

As per Fox News, the 27-year-old rapper is seeking primary physical as well as legal custody of Kulture who is the only daughter that the couple has. TMZ further reports that Cardi has also requested child support from the ‘Rick Fair Drip rapper but the amount is unclear.

Though Cardi wants Offset to cover her legal fees, there is no indication yet if she is also seeking spousal support from him. The ‘Please Me’ musician has also asked for “an equitable division of all marital assets.”

Cardi B had in June 2018 accepted that she had tied the knot with Offset secretly in September 2017. (ANI)

