Caribbean varsity helps students to get MD

CHICAGO: Avalon University School of Medicine, owned and operated by practicing, teaching physicians provides a North American based curriculum for students to earn their MD Degree. Upon graduation, students are eligible to apply for residency and licensure in North America. It offers a 5-Year Premed/MD Program for high school graduates, and a 4-Year MD Program for college graduates or eligible college students, who have completed the required undergraduate coursework.

AUSOM was founded in 2003 and is chartered by the government of Curaçao. Curaçao is one of the most developed and modern islands in the Caribbean, providing a friendly and unique atmosphere for our pre-med and medical students to excel in their education.

The faculty of AUSOM consists of professors who are qualified doctors with extensive experience and the leadership to provide our students with the level of medical knowledge, facts, concepts and principles that is essential to their future in a successful medical practice.

With its small class size average of 35 students per class, the students experience a personalized education and individual attention they need to succeed. The varsity says its goal is for all students to be molded into well-rounded physicians who exhibit compassion, integrity and honesty essential for becoming a great medical doctor.

Avalon University School of Medicine is listed with:

• ECFMG (Educational Commission for Foreign Medical Graduates)

• IMED (International Medical Education Directory)

• WHO (World Health Organization)

• MCC (Medical Council of Canada)

• MCI (Medical Council of India)

These listings allow its graduates to practice medicine in North America, and in most countries around the world. AUSOM Graduates have obtained residencies and licensure in the United States, Canada and internationally.

Avalon Clinical Program is one of the strongest in comparison to others in the area, including many international medical schools.

“We guarantee our clinical rotations at exceptional teaching hospitals, and rotations are available in the United States and in Curaçao. Illinois is an IMG friendly state and we currently have clinical rotations in the Chicago area, and spots are available,” observed Avi Verma , a spokesman here.

Surendra Ullal

